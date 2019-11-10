Monday
- NIU Open House: NIU will host an open house 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Convocation Center. Prospective students can tour campus, residence halls and participate in the academic browsing fair. They can also apply to NIU for free during the open house. Register here. Contact Daniel Tamayo at dtamayo2@niu.edu for more information.
- Veterans Day Flagpole Ceremony: Military and Post-Traditional Student Services and NIU’s student veteran population will host a flagpole ceremony to 11 to 11:30 a.m. outside of Altgeld Hall. The ceremony is to remember the armistice signed during WWI. The Warriors Brunch will follow the ceremony 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 315. Contact Terri Gibble at tgibble@niu.edu for more information.
- LinkedIn Basics: Career Services will host a workshop on how to use LinkedIn Basics 5 to 6:15 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. Attendance is limited to 15 participants. Participants should bring a laptop and be registered with LinkedIn prior to the workshop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
- Latinx Community Art Project: The Center for Latino and Latin American Studies will participate in a community art project 7 to 8 p.m. at Stevenson Towers North, Multipurpose Room. Contact Ann Nelson at amnelson@niu.edu for more information.
- NIU Percussion Ensemble: NIU’s Percussion Ensemble will perform 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Tickets cost $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. The performance will also be available in Live Webcast. Contact Tina Zemzemi by calling 815-753-1551 or email tzemzemi@niu.edu for more information.
Tuesday
- Troupe Movements: Students from NIU’s School of Theatre and Dance will perform “Your Excellency” 12:30 to 12:50 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Professor of Dance Paula Frasz choreographed the performance. Contact the NIU Art Museum via email artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.
- Veterans Job Fair: A Veterans Job fair will take place 12:30 to 4 p.m. at the DeKalb County Community Outreach Building located on 2500 North Annie Glidden. Veterans and active duty service members can attend. Public and private sector employers will be present at the fair. The event is hosted by NIU Military and Post-Traditional Student Services, Kishwaukee College, the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the DeKalb County Veterans Commission.
- How to Use Huskies Get Hired: Career Services will host a workshop explaining Huskies Get Hired 4 to 5 p.m. in Campus Life 235. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
- Game Night: Recreation and Wellness will host a game night 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Giant Jenga, giant connect 4, board games and crafts will be available. There will also be raffles, free prizes and snacks. Contact Marissa Mazur at mmazur3@niu.edu for more information.
- NIU Graduate Jazztet: NIU’s Graduate Jazztet will perform 7 to 9 p.m. at Fatty’s. Admission is free. Contact Tina Zemzemi by calling 815-753-1551 or email tzemzemi@niu.edu for more information.
Wednesday
- Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit http://www.niu.edu/study-abroadfor more information.
- Outdoor Adventures: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu for more information.
- A.L.I.C.E. Training: The NIU Police Department will host an A.L.I.C.E. training session 7 to 9 p.m. at the Neptune Central Smart Classroom. Contact the Department of Police and Public Safety at niupd@niu.edu.
- All-University Jazz Band: The All-University Jazz Band will perform 8 to 9 p.m. in the Music Building, Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. The performance is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. Contact Tina Zemzemi by calling 815-753-1551 or email tzemzemi@niu.edu for more information.
Thursday
- Board of Trustees Meeting: The Board of Trustees will meet 9 a.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 315. Click here for the minutes and agendas. Contact Karen Campbell at kcampbell5@niu.edu for more information.
- SPS Council Meeting: The Supportive Professional Staff Council will meet 10 a.m. to noon at the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. Meetings are open to the public. Contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
- Tranquil Thursdays Yoga: A certified yoga instructor from the Rec Center Will teach a yoga class noon to 1 p.m. in the North Wing of the Swen Parson Hall Law Library. Participants should bring their own mat, only a few spares will be available. College of Law students, faculty and staff can participate. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Register here. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
- The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
- Reducing Anxiety and Developing Etiquette in a Networking Setting: Kassi Kavanaugh, a graduate assistant at NIU Career Services, will host a workshop to teach etiquette and networking skills for different situations 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. The event is casual and refreshments will be available. Register here for Jobs PLUS events. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
- Huskie Food Pantry: The Huskie Food Pantry will be open 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, South Entrance. Only students who do not have meal plans can access the food pantry. All resources are free.
- The Soul and Mental Health of a Nation: A panel speaking about mass shootings, mental health, white supremacy and the impact these topics have on NIU will take place 7 to 9 p.m. at Gabel Hall, Cavan Auditorium. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
- The Castle: NIU’s School of Theatre and Dance will present “The Castle” by Franz Kafka, adapted by David Fishelson and Aaron Leichter, 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Corner Theatre. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased here. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu for more information.
Friday
- Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students enrolled only in second-half-semester courses to withdraw from the university.
- Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to withdraw from a second-half-semester course.
- Open Enrollment Begins: Open enrollment begins today. Register for classes on MyNIU. Click here for more information on class registration.
- MyScholarships Open!: MyScholarships, the NIU scholarship application system, opens today. A majority of scholarships are due Jan. 31. Many scholarships are available on MyScholarships, however, some departmental scholarships are not available. Students can inquire about other scholarships through their academic departments. Click here for more information.
- CSEAS Friday Lecture: Dr. Stephen Asma, a professor of philosophy at Columbia College Chicago, will present a talk titled “Animism and Cognition: Southeast Asia and Beyond” on animistic beliefs and practices in Southeast Asia noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The lecture is free and open to the public. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
- So-Full Friday: A Family Affair: The Center for Black Studies will host an event discussing family from different perspectives noon to 2:30 p.m. in the classroom of the Center for Black Studies. Food will be available. Contact Gayle Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
- Free Fitness Friday: NIU E-Sports will host a Tekken VII tournament 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the E-Sports lounge at NIU Naperville. Registration begins 6 p.m. and games will start 7 p.m. The entrance fee for the tournament is $10. The first 6 participants who bring a console set-up, tekken included, will get $5 off the tournament. Contact Caleb Scott at cscott6@niu.edu for more information.
- Fighting Game Fridays: NIU E-Sports will host a Tekken VII tournament 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the E-Sports lounge at NIU Naperville. Registration begins 6 p.m. and games will start 7 p.m. The entrance fee for the tournament is $10. The first 6 participants who bring a console set-up, tekken included, will get $5 off the tournament. Contact Caleb Scott at cscott6@niu.edu for more information.