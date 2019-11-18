Monday
National Stuttering Association Community Discussion Group: The National Stuttering Association will host a community discussion group aiming to support, educate and advocate for those who stutter, their families and professionals 7 to 8 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Caitlin Nudo at NSADekalb@gmail.com for more information.
Tuesday
International Recognition Reception: The Department of International Affairs will host an International Recognition Reception that aims to honor those in the NIU community for their contributions and achievements in international education noon to 1 p.m. at the Sky Room of the Holmes Student Center. Light refreshments will be served.
Southeast Asian Language and Treats- THAI: The Center for Southeast Asian Studies will serve Thai treats and discuss Thai language 11 a.m. to noon at the first floor entry of DuSable Hall. This is an International Education Week event. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
TechBytes: Coping with Information Overload: The College of Law will host an event discussing tips and tricks to help people minimize distractions noon to 1 p.m. at the Swen Parson Hall Law Library. Free candy will be available. Contact Sharon Nelson at slnelson@niu.edu for more information.
Career Services Overview: Career Services will host an interactive workshop explaining Career Services 4 to 5 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 235. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
What’s My Style? Learning to Communicate with Others: Audrey Southard, an NIU alumna and HR consultant, will host a workshop aiming to help people understand their communication and personality style to work in a diverse environment 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Barsema Hall. Participants are required to complete an electronic questionnaire prior to participating. The questionnaire will be sent to participants by email after they register for the event. Register here. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
NIU Jazz Ensemble: Director Rodrigo Villanueva Conroy will perform 8 to 9 p.m. at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Music Building. The performance costs $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. The performance will also be livestreamed. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or call 815-753-1551 for more information.
Wednesday
Annual Trans Resilience Brunch: The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host the Trans Resilience Brunch to discuss physical and emotional labor put on trans people and their bodies and how resilience can impact those experiences 9 a.m. to noon at the GSRC, Arndt House. NIU faculty member Katy Jaekel will speak at the event, and free food will be served. Contact Jenna Villani at 815-753-4772 for more information. To request disability-related accommodations, contact the Disability Resource Center at 815-753-1303 as soon as possible.
Southeast Asian Language and Treats- TAGALOG: The Center for Southeast Asian Studies will serve Filipino treats and discuss the Tagalog language 11 a.m. to noon at the first floor entry of DuSable Hall. This is an International Education Week event. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
Presidential Commission on the Status of Women: The Presidential Commission on the Status of Women will meet 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Altgeld Hall 225. Contact PCSW at pcsw@niu.edu or visit the PCSW website for more information.
Womanist Wednesdays: NIU’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host an interactive tabling session to discuss gender identity, intersectionality and current events 1 to 3 p.m. at the main floor of DuSable Hall. Contact Ariel Owens at 815-753-4772 for more information.
NIU Esport’s Thanksgiving Gaming Throwdown: NIU’s ESports club will host a Super Smash Brothers tournament 2 to 5 p.m. at the Esports Arena. The tournament is in partnership with the LESM 442 (Marketing and Promotion of Sport). The event is for NIU students only.
LinkedIn: Beyond the Profile: Career Services will host a workshop on how to use LinkedIn 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in Campus Life 235. Attendance is limited to 15 participants. Participants should bring a laptop. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
The Honest Truth About Studying Abroad: Study Abroad Peer Advisors will host an Q&A panel that aims to give advice to students interested in studying abroad 5 to 6 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. The panel is Business Passport approved. Click here for more information.
Building a Bridge: DREAM Action NIU & Al Otro Lado Cultural Fundraiser: Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Incorporated will host a cultural fundraiser to support DREAM Action NIU and Al Otro Lado 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Click here for more information.
Thursday
Southeast Asian Language and Treats- INDONESIAN: The Center for Southeast Asian Studies will serve Indonesian treats and discuss Bahasa Indonesia 11 a.m. to noon at the first floor entry of DuSable Hall. This is an International Education Week event. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
Black Law Students Association Thanksgiving: The Black Law Students will host a Thanksgiving dinner aiming to provide food for students who can’t go home and be with their families noon to 2 p.m at the Thurgood Marshall Gallery at Swen Parson Hall. The cost is $10. Contact Chauntay Parrish at z1854064@students.niu.edu for more information.
Tranquil Thursdays Yoga: A certified yoga instructor from the Rec Center Will teach a yoga class noon to 1 p.m. in the North Wing of the Swen Parson Hall Law Library. Participants should bring their own mat, only a few spares will be available. College of Law students, faculty and staff can participate. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Register here. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
Pinoy Karaoke Night: The Philippine Student Association and the Tagalog 103 class is hosting a karaoke event 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Contact John Paul O. Dela Rosa at Z1885590@students.niu.edu for more information.
Huskie Food Pantry: The Huskie Food Pantry will be open 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, South Entrance. Only students who do not have meal plans can access the food pantry. All resources are free.
Swap Don’t Shop: Recreation and Wellness is hosting an event aiming to encourage students to donate and swap clothing 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, Room 154. Gently used clothing, shoes and accessories for men, women and children are accepted. Small households items are also accepted. Contact NIU Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.
International Culture Fest: NIU’s Southeast Asia Club is hosting the annual International Culture fest 6 to 8 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Student organizations and language classes will perform. There will also be displays and crafts from various cultures. Contact Thomas Phetmeuangmay at z1810169@students.niu.edu for more information.
Stevenson Stars: Housing and Residential Services will host a talent show 7 to 9 p.m. at Stevenson Towers, Dining Area. Food and drinks will be provided. Click here to sign up for the showcase. Contact Don Hardy at dhardy2@niu.edu for more information.
Friday
School of Nursing Research Presentation: Dr. Laura Hayman, a nurse researcher from the University of Massachusetts, Boston will present “Promoting Cardiovascular Health Across the Life Course: A Socio-Ecological Perspective” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Board Room of the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center. Contact Tiffany Branter at tbrantner@niu.edu for more information.
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Dr. Andrew Shahriari of the Kent State University School of Music will present a talk titled “Lanna Traditions: Music and Dance of North Thailand” on the music and dance traditions of the Lanna people of North Thailand noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The lecture is free and open to the public. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
DZ Heart for Hearing Volleyball Tournament: Delta Zeta is hosting a volleyball tournament 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Recreation Center. Admission to the tournament is $5, and funds will support the Starkey Hearing Foundation.
Fighting Game Friday: NIU E-Sports will host a Tekken VII tournament 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the E-Sports lounge at NIU Naperville. Registration begins 6 p.m. and games will start 7 p.m. The entrance fee for the tournament is $10. The first 6 participants who bring a console set-up, tekken included, will get $5 off the tournament. Contact Caleb Scott at cscott6@niu.edu for more information.