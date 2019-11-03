Monday
- Spring 2020 Class Registration Begins: Monday is the first day students can register for Spring 2020 courses. For more information on class registration visit https://www.niu.edu/registration-records/registration/index.shtml. Open enrollment begins November 15.
- Resume Writing: The Basics: Career Services will host a resume writing workshop 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. Only 15 spots are available for the workshop. Students can borrow a laptop from the University Libraries by visiting https://library.niu.edu/ulib/technology.shtml. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
- Deputy Registrar Training Session: Lynne Kunde, DeKalb County’s election judge coordinator and deputy clerk will host a training session at Stevenson North, Room 175 to teach students, faculty and staff the voter registration process. Participants are required to be registered to vote in DeKalb County to attend a session. Register by visiting go.niu.edu/deputy-registrar. There will also be training sessions Tuesday Nov. 5 noon in the Regency Room of the Holmes Student Center and Wednesday Nov. 6 in New Hall Swing Space.
- Reframing the Past: The Writing of History: Historian, Dr. Ami Kantawala will present a talk about art education history 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Jack Arends Hall (Art Building), Room 110. Contact Kryssi Staikidis at kstaikidis@niu.edu for more information.
Tuesday
- LLI Notables Brown Bag Lecture Series: Valerie Garver of the NIU Department of History will present a talk titled “Childhood in the Age of Charlemagne” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center.
- MIS and MSDA Informational Sessions: An informational session on pursuing a graduate degree is MIS or MSDA will take place 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at Barsema Hall, Room 240. For more information, contact Russ Devereaux at rdevereaux2@niu.edu.
- Renting 101: Your Vision of Home, Our Expertise: Military and Post-Traditional Student Services will host a workshop for students considering living off campus 5 p.m. to 6 pm. at Stevenson Towers South, Smart Classroom. The workshop will discuss local housing options, budgeting and a new NIU online platform for off campus housing. There will also be snacks for participants. Contact Jeffrey Salmon at jsalmon1@niu.edu for more information.
- Community Learning Series: It’s a Cyber World After All: NIU’s Department of Educational Technology, Research and Assessment will host a talk presented by community members and NIU experts 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center, Ballroom. The panel will speak about internet safety and security. There will be a hall reception 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the discussion will take place 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Contact ETRA by calling 815-753-9339 or atetra@niu.edu.
STEM Café: Measles Epidemics and Immunizations: Cindy Graves of the DeKalb County Health Department will present a talk about measles outbreaks and immunizations 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fatty’s Pub & Grill. The talk is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for participants to purchase. Contact Judith Dymond by calling 815-753-4751 or at jdymond@niu.edu for more information.
- Open Mic (How they See us) Part 1: B.R.O.T.H.E.R.S. will host a program discussing police brutality, poverty, racial classification, crime and more 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Regency Room. Click here for more information.
Wednesday
- Department of Economics Brown Bag Seminar Series: Dezi Jiang, a graduate teaching assistant in the department of economics, will present a talk on their research titled “Impact of Local Labor Market Condition on Human-capital Investment of Higher Education” noon to 1:15 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Room 170C.
- Making Exercise a Lifestyle, Not a Trend: Daniel Lutsch, a graduate assistant in KNPE and Employee Assistance Program Training Center, will present a talk about incorporating exercise into people’s lifestyles noon to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Room 406. Contact Karen Smith at ksmith12@niu.edu for more information.
- Womanist Wednesdays: NIU’s Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host an interactive tabling session to discuss gender identity, intersectionality and current events 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Latino Resource Center, Atrium. Contact Ariel Owens at 815-753-4772.
- Professional Writing for Workplace Purposes: Keith Nyquist, instructor in the department of management, will host a workshop on written communication methods 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
- Diversity Ball: German Ibarra, an NIU graduate student, will host NIU’s first Diversity Ball 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center Duke Ellington Ballroom. Food served by NIU’s Top Chef and NIU music students will perform. Only leaders and members of NIU student organizations can attend. The event is black-tie formal. Tickets cost $5 and are limited. Part of the proceeds goes to NIU’s Huskie Food Pantry. Register here. Contact German Ibarra at thediversityball@gmail for more information.
- A.L.I.C.E. Training: The NIU Police Department will host an A.L.I.C.E. training session 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Neptune Central Smart Classroom. Contact the Department of Police and Public Safety at niupd@niu.edu.
- Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit http://www.niu.edu/study-abroadfor more information.
Thursday
- Center for Governmental Studies Celebrates 50 Years: NIU’s Center for Governmental Studies will host a one-day conference for its 50th anniversary 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. A keynote address will be given by Neil Howe, an authority on generations and social change in America. Visit https://www.cgs.niu.edu/Events/cgs-50th-anniversary-2019.shtmlor contact Kathy Siebrasse at ksiebrasse@niu.edu for more information.
- Operating Staff Council: The Operating Staff Council will meet 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Sky Room of the Holmes Student Center. For more information, contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
- OpenDoor Coffee Truck: The OpenDoor Coffee Truck will be on campus 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.
- Tranquil Thursdays Yoga: A certified yoga instructor from the Rec Center Will teach a yoga class noon to 1 p.m. in the North Wing of the Swen Parson Hall Law Library. Participants should bring their own mat, only a few spares will be available. College of Law students, faculty and staff can participate. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Register here. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
- A Peek into the American Indian Way of Life Through Their History and Oral Traditions: Kim Sigafus, an Illinois Road Scholar, will discuss the oral traditions, language and history of Native culture noon to 1 p.m. at the Pick Museum of Anthropology in Cole Hall, Room 114. Coffee and cookies will be available for attendees. Contact Rachelle Wilson at rwilson8@niu.edu for more information.
- The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
- Huskie Food Pantry- Fall 2019: The Huskie Food Pantry will be open 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House, South Entrance. Only students who do not have meal plans can access the food pantry. All resources are free.
- S.A.F.E. Training: The NIU Police Department will host a S.A.F.E. training session 7 to 9 p.m. at Neptune Central, Smart Classroom. Contact NIU Police and Public Safety at niupd@niu.edu for more information.
- Sign Sync: Deaf Pride will host an event 7 to 9 p.m. at the Carl Sandburg Auditorium for people to watch songs and stories presented in American Sign Language. Click here for more information.
Friday
- Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to change a second-half-semester course from credit to audit or from audit to credit.
- Huskies Vote Luncheon: The Presidential Commission on the Status of Women is sponsoring a luncheon as part of NIU’s participation in the all-in campus democracy challenge 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room. Matt Streb, chief of staff to the president and liaison to the Board of Trustees, will be a guest speaker. Lunch is free for all participants, however, seats are limited and require registration. Register here.
- CSEAS Friday Lecture: Dr. Laura Yoder of the Department of Environmental Science at Wheaton College will present a talk titled “Piloting Megaprojects and National Development Debates in Timor-Leste” noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu.
- Fighting Game Fridays: NIU E-Sports will host a Tekken VII tournament 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the E-Sports lounge at NIU Naperville. Registration begins 6 p.m. and games will start 7 p.m. The entrance fee for the tournament is $10. The first 6 participants who bring a console set-up, tekken included, will get $5 off the tournament. Contact Caleb Scott at cscott6@niu.edu for more information.
- The Castle: NIU’s School of Theatre and Dance will present “The Castle” by Franz Kafka, adapted by David Fishelson and Aaron Leichter, 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Corner Theatre. Tickets cost $7 and can be purchased here. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu for more information.
- Reggae Rythmz: The African Students Association will host an event that aims to celebrate different types of music in Africa 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Regency Room. Click here for more information.