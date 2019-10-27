Monday
Last day: for undergraduate students to add a second-half-semester course with the approval of a course department
Last day: for undergraduate students to drop a second-half-semester course with the approval of a course department
Student Association Rally: The Student Association will host a rally 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. Food and refreshments will be available.
Halloween Treats in the Law Library: The Law Library will provide Halloween treats 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Law Library located in Swen Parson Hall.
Public talk by Dr. Eduardo Cabrera: Dr. Eduardo Cabrera will present a talk on his book, Cuentos de inmigrantes en los Estados Unidos, in Spanish 6:30 p.m. at DeKalb High School.. There is no cost to attend the talk and it is open to the public. Call 815-895-5762 or go to https://www.dekalbcountyhistory.org/events/immigration-in-current-literature-road-scholar-speakers-bureau-illinois-humanities/ for more information.
Tuesday
LLI Notables Brown Bag Lecture Series: Jeanne M. Isabel will present “Managing Health: How Our Response to Disease has Changed” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center.
How to Use Huskies Get Hired: Career Services will host a workshop explaining Huskies Get Hired 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Campus Life 235. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Halloween Concert: The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform a free concert 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Music Building’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Trick-or-treating will also take place in the Music Building at 5 p.m.
Game Night: Recreation and Wellness will host a game night 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Giant Jenga, giant connect 4, board games and crafts will be available. There will also be raffles, free prizes and snacks. Contact Marissa Mazur at mmazur3@niu.edu for more information.
Wednesday
Can You Trust the Fitness Products?: Daniel Lutsch, a graduate assistant in KNPE and Employee Assistance Program and Training Center, will present a talk about the impact of social media and infomercials on exercise noon to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Room 406. Contact Karen Smith at ksmith12@niu.edu for more information.
Cupcakes and Conversation: First- and Second-Year Experience will host a First-Year Success series event titled “Cupcakes and Conversation” 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Altgeld Hall, Room 100. Contact Mitchell Huftalin at mhuftalin1@niu.edu for more information.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit http://www.niu.edu/study-abroadfor more information.
LinkedIn: Beyond the Profile: Career Services will host a workshop on how to use LinkedIn 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. in Campus Life 235. Attendance is limited to 15 participants. Participants should bring a laptop. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Outdoor Adventures: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu. For more information.
Thursday
OpenDoor Coffee Truck: The OpenDoor Coffee Truck will be on campus 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.
Tranquil Thursdays Yoga: A certified yoga instructor from the Rec Center Will teach a yoga class noon to 1 p.m. in the North Wing of the Swen Parson Hall Law Library. Participants should bring their own mat, only a few spares will be available. College of Law students, faculty and staff can participate. Attendance is limited to 20 participants. Register by visiting https://www.signupgenius.com/go/4090c4fa4ab2ba5fd0-yoga. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
Friday
Deadline: Today is the deadline for honorary doctoral degrees nominations. Contact Bradley Bond at bbond@niu.edu for more information.
History Graduate Student Association Conference: The History Graduate Student Association will host the 12th annual NIU History Graduate Student Association Conference 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall. The conference will feature Dr. Daniel Immerwahr of Northwestern University as the keynote speaker. Visit niu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/4977455 for more information.
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Jon Racek, a senior lecturer at the Eskenazi School of Art, Architecture + Design at Indiana University, Bloomington, will deliver a lecture on the philosophy of Play360 noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The lecture is free and open to the public. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
Fighting Game Fridays: NIU E-Sports will host a Tekken VII tournament 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the E-Sports lounge at NIU Naperville. Registration begins 6 p.m. and games will start 7 p.m. The entrance fee for the tournament is $10. The first 6 participants who bring a console set-up, tekken included, will get $5 off the tournament. Contact Caleb Scott at cscott6@niu.edu for more information.
Coyote Crawl: The Midwest Museum of Natural History will host its first 5K run 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sycamore Park District Clubhouse. Big Run Wolf Ranch will have a live coyote presentation and there will be an after party at the finish line following the 5K night run. There is a $35 participation fee prior to Nov. 1. The fee will be $40 on the day of the event. Sign up by visiting https://www.mmnh.org/5k-run. Contact the Midwest Museum of Natural History at information@mmnh.org for more information.