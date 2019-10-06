Monday

Board of Trustees Professor Seminar: Ross Powell, Board of Trustees professor of geology and environmental geosciences, will give a seminar on NIU’s research into climate change 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room. Refreshments will be served 11:30 a.m. to noon, and Powell will present from noon to 1 p.m. No registration is required.

Identity and Politics Panel: NIU faculty, staff and student leaders will sit on a panel discussing identity and political involvement noon to 2 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Ariel Owens at aowens1@niu.edu for more information.

Illinois Bipartisan Budget Debate: Illinois representatives Lance Yednock, Jeff Keicher, Maurice A. West II and Tom Demmer will attend a budget debate 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, University Suite. Refreshments will be served. The debate is sponsored by the School of Public and Global Affairs, the Department of Political Science and the SA. Contact Jennifer Gregory at jgregory@niu.edu for more information.

Study Abroad Finance Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop for students looking to fund a study abroad program 5 to 6 p.m. in DuSable Hall, Room 270. Contact Miko Delacruz at mdelacruz1@niu.edu for more information.

Industry Ethics Panel: Industry executives will discuss ethical issues challenging modern industries on a panel 5 p.m. in Barsema Hall, Room 300. Contact Neil Doughty at ndoughty1@niu.edu for more information.

Tuesday

Designing Online Courses: The Faculty Development and Instructional Design Center will host an online workshop on learning objectives and assessments for online courses noon to 1 p.m. Faculty can register at https://bit.ly/2LMSlUM. Contact the center at facdev@niu.edu or 815-753-0595 for more information.

Basic Interview Skills: Susan Swegle, training and development specialist, will host a workshop for faculty and staff on job interviews 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center. Employees can register by emailing hrtraining@niu.edu. Contact Karen Smith at ksmith12@niu.edu for more information.

Media Club: The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host the Media Club for a discussion on current topics 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center. Contact Trevon Smith at 815-753-4772 for more information.

Understanding Your Time Management Personality: JobsPLUS will host a workshop on time management 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Room 305. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.

Relationships and Ethics: Jeff Yordon, CEO of Sagent Pharmaceuticals, will give a talk on ethical behavior and business relationships 3:30 p.m. in Barsema Hall, Room 300. Contact Neil Doughty at ndoughty1@niu.edu for more information.

One Cannot Look: Graphic prints by Francisco Goya, Otto Dix and Jacques Callot will be displayed 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. The event is free and open to the public. Contact artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.

Diversity Dialogue: The film “When They See Us” will be screened 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cole Hall Auditorium. A discussion facilitated by NIU professors and student representatives will follow.

STEM Café: A STEM Café on nuclear waste will take place 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant, 206 E. Lincoln Highway. The event is free and open to the public, and food and drink will be available to purchase. Contact Judith Dymond at jdymond@niu.edu or 815-753-4751 for more information.

Wednesday

Grant Budget Workshop: The Sponsored Programs Administration will host an online workshop on preparing grant budget proposals and managing budget after receiving the grant 11 a.m. to noon. Register at https://bit.ly/2ofSqY8.

Implicit bias training: A training on reducing implicit bias during recruitment by a search committee will be held 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125.

Intergenerational Communication workshop: Gather Women’s Leadership Community will take part in a discussion on intergenerational communication and its relation to professional success 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.

Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.

United Greek Council Barbeque: The United Greek Council will host a barbeque with the National Pan-Hellenic Council 4 to 7 p.m. in Central Park. Contact niuugcpresident@gmail.com for more information.

Higher Education Past, Present and Future: John M. Dunn, interim chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, will give a keynote address on higher education 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Barsema Alumni and Visitors Center Board Room. Contact Susan Mizgalski at smizgalski@niu.edu for more information.

The Ethical Organization: Jedediah McClure, business executive and instructor, will give a keynote address on ethical organizations based on his experience uncovering the crimes of his former business partner 5 p.m. in Barsema Hall, Room 200. (https://northernstar.info/news/college-of-law-student-to-be-featured-on-an-episode/article_4449a94c-1208-11e8-baa0-2f1d777b7687.html) Contact Neil Doughty at ndoughty@niu.edu for more information.

Northern Black Choir’s Fall Concert: The NIU Black Choir will hold their fall concert 5:30 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Regency Room. The choir will sing six songs and will allow audience participation. Contact northernblackchoir@gmail.com for more information.

Charlene Carruthers Talk: Writer and organizer Charlene Carruthers will present a lecture titled “Unapologetic: A Black, Queer, Feminist Mandate for Radical Movements” 6 to 7 p.m. in Gabel Hall, Caven Auditorium. A book signing will follow the lecture. Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez1@niu.edu for more information.

A.L.I.C.E. Training: The NIU Police Department will host a training event on defensive action in the case of an active shooter 7 to 9 p.m. in New Hall Central, Room 121.

Thursday

OpenDoor Coffee Truck: Family-owned and operated business OpenDoor Coffee Truck will be on campus 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.

SPS Council: The Supportive Professional Staff Council will meet 10 to noon in the Holmes Student Center Sky Room. Contact Frances Mitchell at fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.

MLK Commons Reopening: President Lisa Freeman will host a ceremony for the reopening of the southern part of the MLK Commons and will dedicate the Huskie Pride sculpture noon in the commons.

Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.

Future Nostalgias: Gibson Cima, assistant professor of theatre history, will discuss South African anti-Apartheid protest theatre 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.

Cultural Runway: Supporting Opportunities for Latinos will host their third annual cultural runway 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Central Park. Participants can display clothes representative of their culture. Contact niu.solpresident@gmail.com for more information.

Green Lens film screening: “Rise of Superstorms” will be screened 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. A Q&A will follow the screening. Contact Laura Vazquez at lvazquez@niu.edu for more information.

+2 Residents march to fight assault DeKALB — Residents gathered to show support for survivors of sexual assault and make a stand for a safer community through a Take Back the Nig…

Take Back the Night: A march in support of survivors of sexual violence will takke place 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the MLK Commons. National speaker Karli Johnson, Safe Passage and NIU students will speak at the event. The march will start at the MLK Commons and meet Outdoor Adventures at the West Lagoon for a bonfire. Contact Olivia Portnov at Z1793680@students.niu.edu for more information.

Friday

Audiology Open House: The NIU Speech and Hearing Clinic will host an open house noon to 2 p.m. in the first-floor conference room. Contact Matthew Wilson at mwilson@niu.edu for more information.

Resume Writing Basics: Career Services staff will be assisting students creating or updating their resumes 2 to 3 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. There are 15 seats on a first-come first-served basis. Resumes can be brought in, printed or on an electronic device. Laptops can be borrowed from University Libraries.

The Walk Across America for Mother Earth: A studio series performance of Taylor Mac’s “The Walk Across America For Mother Earth” will take place 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Building, Sally Theatre. Tickets are $7. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu for more information.