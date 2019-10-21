Monday
Open Forum for Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs: Chad McEvoy, candidate for the position of Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, will participate in an open forum 9:20 to 10 a.m. in the Altgeld Hall Board Room. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.
Secretary of State Mobile Services: The Secretary of State office will offer driver’s license, state ID, vehicle sticker, donor registration and more 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Holmes Student Center, First Floor. Payment can be made with checks, Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover cards.
Policy Library Committee: The Policy Library Committee will hold their monthly meeting 1 to 2 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 225. Contact Rebecca Hunt at rhunt@niu.edu for more information.
NIU Communiversity Gardens Fall Prep: The Communiversity Gardens invites volunteers to help prepare garden beds and plant cover crops 3 to 6 p.m. on the East side of Anderson Hall. Contact niucg@niu.edu for more information.
Homecoming Kick-off Rally: The Campus Activity Board will host a rally 4 to 6 p.m. at Central Park. In case of rain, the event will take place in the Holmes Student Center Regency Room. Contact Tifarah Jackson at t_jackson@niu.edu for more information.
Tuesday
College of Education Tailgate Tuesday: The College of Education will host a tailgate 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the courtyard between Graham Hall and Gabel Hall. The college will provide free food and official NIU photo frames. Contact Susan Mizgalski at smizgalski@niu.edu for more information.
Law Library Book Club: The Law Library book club will be discussing Heidi K. Brown’s “The Introverted Lawyer” noon to 1 p.m. in the Swen Parson Hall Law Library North wing. Contact Matt Timko at 815-753-0507 for more information.
State of the University Address: President Lisa Freeman will deliver the State of the University address 3 p.m. in the Altgeld Hall Auditorium. The address will be livestreamed at http://go.niu.edu/2mloqg. A reception with refreshments will follow the address.
Depictions of the Homeric Hero: Jo Burke, director of the NIU Art Museum, will present an analysis of Classical and Hellenistic Greek plastic arts 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. Contact artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.
Homecoming Movie: The Campus Activities Board will screen “The Conjuring” 7 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center Carl Sandburg Auditorium.
Wednesday
Bullying in Schools Conference: NIU will host its ninth annual Preventing and Addressing Bullying in Schools Conference 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center Sky Room. Registration costs $125 per person or $30 for a full-time college student. Register by calling 815-753-0277 or going to http://go.niu.edu/hdh0bf. Contact Mark Pietrowski at pietrowski@niu.edu for more information.
Homecoming Court Elections: Homecoming Court ballots will be taken from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center bus turnaround. Contact Tifarah Jackson at t_jackson@niu.edu for more information.
Open Forum for Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs: Thomas Pavkov, candidate for the position of Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs, will participate in an open forum 9:20 to 10 a.m. in the Altgeld Hall Board Room. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.
Flu Shot Clinic: The campus flue clinic will be open to all employees, students and community 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center Regency Room. Contact Karen Smith at 815-753-9191 or ksmith12@niu.edu for more information.
Department of Economics Brown Bag Seminar: Claudia Macaluso, applied macroeconomist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, will present research titled “Monopsony and Concentration in the Labor Market: Evidence from Employment and Vacancy Data” noon to 1:15 p.m. in DuSable Hall, Room 280. Contact Jeremy R. Groves at jgroves@niu.edu for more information.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.
Themed Dinner: NIU’s Dietetic Interns will host a “That 70s Show” themed dinner 4 to 7 p.m. in the Gilbert Dining Hall. Meal plans are accepted. The interns ask attendees bring a white shirt to tie dye.
Not Everyone Has DACA: Dream Action NIU will host immigration lawyer Jeremy Lime for an informational session on the difference between being “DACA-mented” and undocumented 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building.
Thursday
OpenDoor Coffee Truck: The OpenDoor Coffee Truck will return to campus 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.
Homecoming Blood Drive: The Student Health Organization will host a blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Chick Evans Field House. Blood will be donated to the American Red Cross. Donors will receive a free t-shirt, Culver’s custard coupons and free food. Walk-ins are welcomed, but donors can skip the line by registering at http://go.niu.edu/jmmb3p.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry noon to 1 p.m. in Founder Memorial Library, Room 338. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.
Career Service Overview: Career Services will host an informational session on the services of the office 4 to 5 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Well-O-Ween: Recreation and Wellness will host a wellness event 5 to 8 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center lobby. There will be snacks, pumpkin painting, giant jenga, board games and more. Contact Julie Roubal at jroubal1@niu.edu for more information.
Veteran Art Practice: Moki Tantoco, education and programs manager at the National Veterans Art Museum, will give a presentation on models of art practice for veterans 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. Contact artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.
Swap Don’t Shop: The Swap Don’t Shop popup store will open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Check Evans Field House, Room 154. Anyone can bring in a gently used item of clothing, accessory or small household items to donate or swap with another item.
Homecoming Pep Rally: The Campus Activities Board will host the Homecoming Pep Rally 6 to 7 p.m. in the Convocation Center.
Green Lens Film Screening: The Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., will screen “Little Pink House” 7 p.m for the Green Lens Environmental and Social Justice Film Series. Contact Laura Vazquez at lvazquez@niu.edu for more information.
Yell Like Hell: The Campus Activities Board will host Yell Like Hell 7 to 9 p.m. at the Convocation Center. Contact Tifarah Jackson at t_jackson@niu.edu for more information.
Lip Sync Competition: Phi Rho Eta Fraternity Inc. will host a dance and lip sync competition 8 to 11:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center.
Friday
Rededication of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bust: President Lisa Freeman will rededicate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bust 4 p.m. in the MLK Commons.
ADEI Faculty and Staff of Color Homecoming Inclusion Reception: The annual Homecoming Inclusion reception will be held 4:15 to 6 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Ellington’s Restaurant. Send RSVP to ADEI-Events@niu.edu.
Black Alumni Reunion Weekend: NIU Black Alumni are hosting a karaoke night 7 to 11 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Anne Edwards at aedwards8@niu.edu for more information.
Young the Giant Concert: Young the Giant will perform 7 p.m. at the Convocation Center. Tickets are $32.50. Students with a valid NIU OneCard will receive $10 off for up to two tickets.
SBA Casino Night: NIU Law professors will deal blackjack, Texas Hold’em and Roulette 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Swen Parson Hall Marshall Gallery. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Contact Vaugn Richardson at Z1836296@students.niu.edu for more information.