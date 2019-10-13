Monday

Introduction to Digital Audio Production: A faculty development workshop on digital audio recording and editing will be held 1:30 to 3 p.m. Location is available after registration at go.niu.edu/oq54d4. Contact the Faculty Development and Instructional Design Center at facdev@niu.edu or 815-753-0595.

Career Fair Prep 101: Career Services will host a workshop on career fair preparation at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m in the Holmes Student Center, Room 505. The workshop will cover attire, required materials and confident presentation. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.

Focus Groups: A focus group to get student feedback on a fraternity and sorority life accreditation program will be held 4 to 5 p.m. in Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact fsl@niu.edu for more information.

Know Your Rights: The Black Student Union will host an informational event informing students about proper procedures to follow during traffic stops and in interactions with the police 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center. Contact elexushugheswoods@gmail.com for more information.

State of the SA: The SA will host a State of the SA address and a town hall meeting 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact studentassociation@niu.edu for more information.

Full Moon Night Hike: Outdoor Adventures will host a night hike 8 to 9 p.m. at the Prairie Park, 615 Ellwood Dr. Contact outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.

Tuesday

Breaking Through Writer’s Block: Carolyn Law, thesis and dissertation advisor, will host a discussion on obstacles to writing a thesis or dissertation noon to 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. Register is required at go.niu.edu/pfozcj. Contact thesis@niu.edu for more information.

Give Back to the Campus: Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host a fundraiser for the Huskie Food Pantry 2 to 4 p.m. on the first floor of DuSable Hall. Contact nphc.niu.president@gmail.com for more information.

Game Night: Recreation and Wellness will host a game night 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, Lobby. The event will include giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, board games, crafts and raffles. Snacks will be provided. Contact Marissa Mazur at mmazur3@niu.edu for more information.

Poise and Polls: The National Association of Colored Women’s Club, Inc. will host an event on voting and voting registration 7 to 9 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Heritage Room. Contact taqorih1@gmail.com for more information.

Wednesday

Diverse Vendor Networking Fair: The university will host a networking fair for small business owners and minority- and women-owned businesses 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Ballroom. The fair will include vendor workshops and informational sessions on the Business Enterprise Program certification process. Register at http://go.niu.edu/027qkh. Contact Karen Baker at klbaker@niu.edu for more information.

All-Majors Internship and Job Fair: A job fair for students of all majors will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Convocation Center. A list of employers attending are available on Huskies Get Hired. Contact careerservices@niu.edu for more information.

Focus Groups: A focus group to get student feedback on a fraternity and sorority life accreditation program will be held 1 to 2 p.m. in Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact fsl@niu.edu for more information.

Presidential Commission on the Status of Women: The monthly commission meeting will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 225. Contact pcsw@niu.edu for more information.

Womanist Wednesdays: The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host a tabling session on gender identity and intersectionality 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Black Studies Lobby. Contact Ariel Owens at 815-753-4772 for more information.

New Hall Special Dinner: Campus dining interns will present “Parks and Recreation: American Sitcom Inspired Dining and Decor” 4 to 8 p.m. in the New Residence Hall, Community Center. The interns will host trivia and raffles based on the show. It costs $8.95 to enter, and the dining hall will accept meal plans, huskie bucks, flex dollars, debit or credit. Contact dining@niu.edu for more information.

The Power of Your Story: Dream Action NIU and Maria Valdez will host a workshop on how to share personal stories to help others 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building. Contact dreamactionniu@gmail.com for more information.

‘The Future of Software’: Programmer Robert Martin will give a presentation on the history of software and its future 6 to 7 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library lower level. Register at go.niu.edu/gj3mda. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.

Thursday

OpenDoor Coffee Truck: The OpenDoor Coffee Truck will return to campus 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.

Engineering Job and Internship Fair: The engineering job fair will take place 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. The list of attending employers can be found at go.niu.edu/9eyp5q. Contact Stephen Samuels and ssamuels@niu.edu for more information.

Coffee with Provost Beth Ingram: Beth Ingram, provost and executive vice president, will host an informal conversation over coffee 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Barsema Hall, Room 137. Faculty, staff and students are invited. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.

Merritt Address: Lynda Stone, recipient of the James and Helen Merritt Distinguished Service award, will give a lecture on philosophy and political action among youth 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. A reception will last from 3:30 to 4 p.m., followed by the address from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Leslie Sassone at lsassone@niu.edu for more information.

Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.

Transfer Student research workshop: The Military and Post-Traditional Student Office will host a workshop for transfer students interested in participating in research 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Skyler Imhoff at simhoff2@niu.edu for more information.

Human-Machine Communication Book Talk: Andrea L. Guzman, assistant professor of communication, will give a talk on her book “Human-Machine Communication: Rethinking Communication, Technology, and Ourselves” 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library lower level. Register at go.niu.edu/awm1ov. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.

Trap Karaoke: The Liberated Minds Organization will host their annual trap karaoke event 6 to 8 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Illinois Room. Contact niuliberatedminds@gmail.com for more information.

Green Lens Film Series: The film “Paris to Pittsburgh” will screen 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. Contact Laura Vazquez at lvazquez@niu.edu for more information.

Shining the Bald Eagle’s Head: Cartoonist Eric J. Garcia will give a presentation on critiques from occupied America 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. Contact artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.

Friday

Women’s Tugs: The annual Women’s Tugs tournament begins 3:30 p.m. at University Plaza, 900 Crane Dr. Contact phcpresident.niu@gmail.com for more information.

Free Fitness Friday: Students and RecWell members are invited to a yoga class 4 to 5 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Contact Leanne Kulchawik at lkulchawik@niu.edu for more information.

More News Stories

NIU Safe replaces Everbridge alerts for safety
News

NIU Safe replaces Everbridge alerts for safety

  • Dan Doren | Contributor

DeKALB — Students, faculty and staff can access campus safety notifications and request help at the touch of a button with the NIU Safe app, free for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.

Marchers protest sexual violence at Take Back the Night
News

Marchers protest sexual violence at Take Back the Night

  • Ashley Dwy and Mikah Walker
  • Updated

DeKALB — The dark skies and rain did not stop the annual Take Back the Night march 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the MLK Commons. The event aimed to increase awareness about sexual assault and violence as well as to offer support to survivors.