Monday

Introduction to Digital Audio Production: A faculty development workshop on digital audio recording and editing will be held 1:30 to 3 p.m. Location is available after registration at go.niu.edu/oq54d4. Contact the Faculty Development and Instructional Design Center at facdev@niu.edu or 815-753-0595.

Career Fair Prep 101: Career Services will host a workshop on career fair preparation at 3:30 to 4:30 p.m in the Holmes Student Center, Room 505. The workshop will cover attire, required materials and confident presentation. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.

Focus Groups: A focus group to get student feedback on a fraternity and sorority life accreditation program will be held 4 to 5 p.m. in Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact fsl@niu.edu for more information.

Know Your Rights: The Black Student Union will host an informational event informing students about proper procedures to follow during traffic stops and in interactions with the police 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center. Contact elexushugheswoods@gmail.com for more information.

State of the SA: The SA will host a State of the SA address and a town hall meeting 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact studentassociation@niu.edu for more information.

Full Moon Night Hike: Outdoor Adventures will host a night hike 8 to 9 p.m. at the Prairie Park, 615 Ellwood Dr. Contact outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.

Tuesday

Breaking Through Writer’s Block: Carolyn Law, thesis and dissertation advisor, will host a discussion on obstacles to writing a thesis or dissertation noon to 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. Register is required at go.niu.edu/pfozcj. Contact thesis@niu.edu for more information.

Give Back to the Campus: Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council will host a fundraiser for the Huskie Food Pantry 2 to 4 p.m. on the first floor of DuSable Hall. Contact nphc.niu.president@gmail.com for more information.

Game Night: Recreation and Wellness will host a game night 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Student Recreation Center, Lobby. The event will include giant Jenga, giant Connect Four, board games, crafts and raffles. Snacks will be provided. Contact Marissa Mazur at mmazur3@niu.edu for more information.

Poise and Polls: The National Association of Colored Women’s Club, Inc. will host an event on voting and voting registration 7 to 9 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Heritage Room. Contact taqorih1@gmail.com for more information.

Wednesday

Diverse Vendor Networking Fair: The university will host a networking fair for small business owners and minority- and women-owned businesses 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Ballroom. The fair will include vendor workshops and informational sessions on the Business Enterprise Program certification process. Register at http://go.niu.edu/027qkh. Contact Karen Baker at klbaker@niu.edu for more information.

All-Majors Internship and Job Fair: A job fair for students of all majors will be held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Convocation Center. A list of employers attending are available on Huskies Get Hired. Contact careerservices@niu.edu for more information.

Focus Groups: A focus group to get student feedback on a fraternity and sorority life accreditation program will be held 1 to 2 p.m. in Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact fsl@niu.edu for more information.

Presidential Commission on the Status of Women: The monthly commission meeting will be held 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 225. Contact pcsw@niu.edu for more information.

Womanist Wednesdays: The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will host a tabling session on gender identity and intersectionality 1 to 3 p.m. in the Center for Black Studies Lobby. Contact Ariel Owens at 815-753-4772 for more information.

New Hall Special Dinner: Campus dining interns will present “Parks and Recreation: American Sitcom Inspired Dining and Decor” 4 to 8 p.m. in the New Residence Hall, Community Center. The interns will host trivia and raffles based on the show. It costs $8.95 to enter, and the dining hall will accept meal plans, huskie bucks, flex dollars, debit or credit. Contact dining@niu.edu for more information.

The Power of Your Story: Dream Action NIU and Maria Valdez will host a workshop on how to share personal stories to help others 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building. Contact dreamactionniu@gmail.com for more information.

‘The Future of Software’: Programmer Robert Martin will give a presentation on the history of software and its future 6 to 7 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library lower level. Register at go.niu.edu/gj3mda. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.

Thursday

OpenDoor Coffee Truck: The OpenDoor Coffee Truck will return to campus 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Lucinda Avenue and Gilbert Drive.

Engineering Job and Internship Fair: The engineering job fair will take place 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center. The list of attending employers can be found at go.niu.edu/9eyp5q. Contact Stephen Samuels and ssamuels@niu.edu for more information.

Coffee with Provost Beth Ingram: Beth Ingram, provost and executive vice president, will host an informal conversation over coffee 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Barsema Hall, Room 137. Faculty, staff and students are invited. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.

Merritt Address: Lynda Stone, recipient of the James and Helen Merritt Distinguished Service award, will give a lecture on philosophy and political action among youth 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. A reception will last from 3:30 to 4 p.m., followed by the address from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Leslie Sassone at lsassone@niu.edu for more information.

Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.

Transfer Student research workshop: The Military and Post-Traditional Student Office will host a workshop for transfer students interested in participating in research 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Skyler Imhoff at simhoff2@niu.edu for more information.

Human-Machine Communication Book Talk: Andrea L. Guzman, assistant professor of communication, will give a talk on her book “Human-Machine Communication: Rethinking Communication, Technology, and Ourselves” 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library lower level. Register at go.niu.edu/awm1ov. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.

Trap Karaoke: The Liberated Minds Organization will host their annual trap karaoke event 6 to 8 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Illinois Room. Contact niuliberatedminds@gmail.com for more information.

Green Lens Film Series: The film “Paris to Pittsburgh” will screen 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. The screening will be followed by a Q&A. Contact Laura Vazquez at lvazquez@niu.edu for more information.

Shining the Bald Eagle’s Head: Cartoonist Eric J. Garcia will give a presentation on critiques from occupied America 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. Contact artmuseum@niu.edu for more information.

Friday

Women’s Tugs: The annual Women’s Tugs tournament begins 3:30 p.m. at University Plaza, 900 Crane Dr. Contact phcpresident.niu@gmail.com for more information.

Free Fitness Friday: Students and RecWell members are invited to a yoga class 4 to 5 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Contact Leanne Kulchawik at lkulchawik@niu.edu for more information.