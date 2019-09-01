Monday
- Jonamac Orchard grand opening weekend: Jonamac Orchard will be opening its weekend activities. The corn maze will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and apple picking will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the rest of the season.
Tuesday
- NIU Esports club open house: The NIU esports club will be holding an open house 2 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 3 through Sept. 8. Students are free to use one of the gaming computers or consoles to play games like Overwatch, League of Legends and Rocket League. More information on joining the club is available on their website.
- Town Hall with Rep. Lauren Underwood: A town hall for NIU students with Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14) will be held Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Holmes Student Center, Clara Sperling Sky Room. Underwood will be answering questions attendees have about financial aid, student loan debt, Title IX policies, reproductive rights, climate change and gun control. For more information about the event, or if an interpreter or other assistance is needed at the event, contact Ian Pearson at ipearson1@niu.edu.
Wednesday
- Center for Black Studies open house: NIU's Center for Black Studies will be hosting an open house 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact Christopher Mitchell, assistant director of programming, at 815-753-7357 or cmitchell11@niu.edu.
- Community discussion on DeKalb police: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is welcoming students and the DeKalb community to start a discussion following the video posted online of an officer choking an Aurora man. The event will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 4 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Rd. Representatives from the DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Sherriff’s Department will be present to answer questions and engage in conversation from the NIU and DeKalb community. The community meeting comes after a video that went viral on social media after a DeKalb police officer was shown choking a man during a police stop on Aug 24.
Thursday
- Campus Meets Community: Local businesses and nonprofits will be setting up at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Martin Luther King Commons. Students can attend to learn more about the DeKalb community. Contact Jennifer Groce at jgroce@niu.edu with any questions.
- Huskie Food Pantry: The Huskie Food Pantry will be open 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Chick Evans Field House South Entrace. Students without a meal plan are welcome.
Friday
- Pick Museum of Anthropology opening: "The Traditional Arts of the Bedouin" will have an opening reception 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Cole Hall, Room 114. The exhibit showcases the culture of Middle Eastern countries like Egypt, Syria and Yemen.