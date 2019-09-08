Monday
NIU Archery Club: NIU’s Archery Club will be holding its first meeting 4 to 6 p.m. in Anderson Hall, Room 100. Individuals of any skill level are invited to attend. The first two visits are free, and a membership fee is required after. They can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat @NIUArchery. Contact jsunga@niu.edu with any questions.
IFC Informational: The Interfraternity Council will be hosting an information session 4:30 to 8 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Sandburg Auditorium.
Black Student Union Mass Meeting: The Black Student Union will be holding a meeting 7 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Capital Room. The organization will introduce its new executive board and allow students to sign up for committees.
CAB Informational Night: The Campus Activity Board will be holding an informational meeting 7 to 9 p.m. in Stevenson Residence Hall. Students can meet current members and learn about how to get involved.
Tuesday
NIU Robotics Lunch and Learn: The NIU Alumni Association will be hosting a lunch and presentation 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Francesco’s, 7128 Spring Creek Road, Rockford. Ji-Chul Ryu, professor of mechanical engineering, will give a presentation on the use of robots in daily life and the future of robotics. He will present some of his ongoing research projects. The cost of attendance is $10, which includes a boxed lunch and a water or soft drink. Amy Ogden can be contacted at 815-753-1449 or aogden@niu.edu with any questions.
Transfer-2-Transfer Student Panel: Military and Post-traditional Student Services and partner First- and Second-year Experience will be hosting its fifth transfer student panel noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. New transfers can ask faculty and experienced transfer students questions about campus. Lunch will be provided.
Wednesday
Helping Huskies Thrive Wellness Fair: Counseling and Consultation Services will be hosting a wellness fair in the MLK Commons. Students can play games, win prizes, and learn about wellness. Alejandro Raskind can be contacted for further information at araskind1@niu.edu.
Presidential Commission on the Status of Women Meeting: The commission will be holding their monthly meeting 1 to 2:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 225. The commission advises President Lisa Freeman on concerns relating to the status of women in the university, according to NIU’s website. Anyone can attend and provide input. For more information, contact pcsw@niu.edu.
Latin Chill: The Latino Resource Center will be hosting a kick-off event for new and returning students 4 to 7 p.m. in the Latino Center. There will be free food and music. Latino-affiliated student organizations will have informational tables at the event. Contact Luis Santos-Rivas at 815-753-1986 for more information.
Huskie Table Talk: The Student Association will be hosting an informational event geared towards underclassmen 7 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Clara Sperling Sky Room. Upperclassmen, faculty and staff members will discuss academic, social and pre-professional success advice.
Thursday
Backyard BBQ: An outdoor barbecue will be held at Welsh Park, 651 Russell Rd., 3 to 6 p.m. DeKalb nonprofits and other organizations will be in attendance. The event is free and open to all. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information
Public Reception and Gallery Talk: The NIU Art Museum will have a public reception 5 to 8 p.m. for this season’s exhibit, titled “Exploring Aspects of War In and Through the Visual Arts.” Artists featured in the exhibit will give an informal talk 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Contact the art museum at artmuseum@niu.edu.
Green Lens Film Screening: The film “Separated: Children at the Border” will be screened 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. A Q&A session will follow the screening. Professor of Media Studies Laura Vazquez can be contacted at lvazquez@niu.edu for more information.
Friday
CSEAS Friday Lecture: The Center of Southeast Asian Studies will be hosting Meredith Weiss, professor and chair of political science at the State University of New York Albany, noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 110, for a lecture on grassroots politics in Southeast Asia. The event is free and open. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu.
“Something Like Happiness”: The School of Theatre and Dance will be premiering “Something Like Happiness” 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Building, Corner Theatre, as part of their Studio Series of performances. Tickets are $7. Suzanne Rosenick can be contacted at srosenik@niu.edu for more information.
Free Full Moon Hike: Outdoor Adventures will be guiding a hike 8 to 9 p.m. at the Sycamore Forest Preserve, 955 E. State St., Sycamore. Attendees will hike under the harvest moon, learning about the woods and nocturnal animals. Advance registration through the Sycamore Park District website is recommended, although a link is not available yet. Attendees meet at the pavilion near the pond.