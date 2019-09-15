Monday
•Resume Writing Basics: Career Services staff will be assisting students creating or updating their resumes 3 to 4 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. There are 15 seats on a first-come first-served basis. Resumes can be brought in, printed or on an electronic device. Laptops can be borrowed from University Libraries.
•More to the Story: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will be hosting a Jeopardy style game 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Regency Room. The event aims to raise awareness of issues historically black colleges and universities face.
•National Stuttering Association Community Discussion Group: The National Stuttering Association will be hosting a community discussion 7 to 8 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Caitlin Nudo at NSADekalb@gmail.com for more information.
Tuesday
•Constitution Day: The College of Law will host a panel discussion of previous Supreme Court decisions and cases the court will be hearing this term noon to 1 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, Francis X. Riley Courtroom. The panel includes NIU law professors.
•Blind Spots: The Office of Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will be hosting a discussion on unconscious bias 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The event will be facilitated by Chief Diversity Officer Vernese Edghill-Walden. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
•IT/STEM Fair: Career Services will be hosting a career fair for students in the IT and STEM fields 4 to 6 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Ballroom. There is no registration or fee required for students. Log on to the Huskies Get Hired portal to see attending employers.
•Private Lives; Public Voices: Artist Jerry Bleem will be giving a talk on the use of the U.S. flag as material and the relationship between citizens of the U.S. The talk will take place 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. The event is free and open to the public.
•Unstacking the Debt: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will be hosting a financial aid informational session 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Heritage Room.
Wednesday
•Major and Minors Fair: Academic departments will be providing information about their majors 11 to 2 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Duke Ellington Ballroom. Students can learn about various majors and minors and can learn how their major connects to careers. Call 815-753-2573 for more information.
•Coffee with Provost Beth Ingram: Beth Ingram, executive vice president and provost, invites students, staff and faculty to an informal conversation 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Wirtz Hall, Room 227. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.
•Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Department of International Affairs and the Study Abroad Office will be giving a presentation and fielding questions on study abroad opportunities 3:30 p.m. at Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.
•STEM Cafe: NIU STEAM will be holding a STEM Cafe titled Combating the Opioid Epidemic - One Year Later 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Eduardo’s Mexican Restaurant, 206 E. Lincoln Highway. Audience members will have the chance to be trained in the use of Narcan, an emergency overdose medicine. Narcan will be provided to anyone who attends the training. The event is free and open to the public. Email Judith Dymond at jdymond@niu.edu or call 815-753-4751 for more information.
•13th Annual Kermes: Alpha Sigma Omega will be hosting a Kermes 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. A Kermes is a Mexican festival held to the benefit of a certain cause. All donations for the event will go to the Children’s Advocacy Center.
Thursday
•27th Annual Study Abroad Fair: The Study Abroad Office will be hosting a study abroad fair 10 to 3 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Ballroom. Study abroad program providers, faculty directors, peer advisors and financial aid representatives will be in attendance to answer questions.
•The Giving Project: Students, staff, faculty and alumni are invited to knit or crochet items noon to 1 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library, Room 338. All items will be donated to the Huskie Food Pantry to be distributed to NIU students. Lunch can be brought to the event. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
•Chai Chat: Counseling and Consultation Services will be hosting an informal gathering meant to encourage communication across cultures 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Chai tea and light snacks will be provided. Contact Shiraz P. Tata at stata@niu.edu for more information.
•Art in the Park: The Committee for the Preservation of Wildlife will be helping students and staff design flower pots 5 to 7 p.m. outside the Montgomery Hall auditorium. Flower seeds will be provided. Flower pots are $1 each. Contact Mia Griffin at z1813757@students.niu.edu for more information.
•Kontroversies & Legacies: Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Incorporated will be hosting an event celebrating the work of late author Toni Morrison 7:08 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center.
Friday
•Student Field Trip to Expo Chicago: The School of Art and Design will be taking students to Expo Chicago: The International Exposition of Contemporary and Modern Art 9 to 5 p.m. from the School of Art and Design parking lot. The trip costs $15 with student ID. There is free admission for Foundations art students.
•CSEAS Friday Lecture: The Center for Southeast Asian Studies will host Tamara Loos, professor of history at Cornell University, for a lecture titled The Impact of Judith Butler’s 1990 Work, “Gender Trouble,” in Southeast Asia. Contact Rachel Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
•So-Full Friday: The Center of Black Studies will be screening the film “School Daze” and hosting a panel discussion on the black college experience noon to 2:30 p.m. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
•Canoe and S’mores at the Lagoon: Outdoor Adventures will be canoeing and cooking s’mores 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the East Lagoon.