Monday

OSEEL Open House for Faculty: Faculty and staff are invited to the Office of Student Engagement and Experiential Learning’s open house 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 100. Office staff will be explaining what resources are available for faculty mentors, undergraduate resource and service-learning programs. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at engage@niu.edu.

Nervous about Networking?: Career Services will be hosting a networking workshop 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. The event will aim to lower students’ nervousness and teach them methods of networking. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.

NAEA Alumni Speaker: Karen Popovich, national award-winning secondary art educator, will be giving a presentation titled “Collaboration, Service, and Community in Art Education” 5 to 6 p.m. in the Jack Arends Building, Room 211. Contact Christine Staikidis at kstaikidis@niu.edu for more information.

Yoga in the Gardens: RecWell yoga instructor Cher Ladford will host a free yoga class 5 to 6 p.m. in the NIU Communiversity Gardens, 520 Garden Road. Email niucg@niu.edu to reserve a yoga mat.

Comedy Night: Helping Huskies Thrive will be hosting Adam Grabowski, comedian and mental health advocate, 7 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Carl Sandburg Auditorium. The event is free and open. Contact Alejandro Raskind at araskind1@niu.edu for more information.

Tuesday

Voter Registration Day: The League of Women Voters will be registering individuals to vote 11 to 6 p.m. in the MLK Commons. Bring state ID and proof of a local address. Students can log onto MyNIU at the tables to provide proof of a local address.

Transfer-2-Transfer Student Panel: The fifth transfer student panel will be held noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. New transfers can attend to get tips from faculty and other transfer students. Lunch will be provided. Contact Jeffrey Salmon at jsalmon1@niu.edu for more information.

How to use Huskies Get Hired: Career Services will host an informational workshop on using NIU’s Huskies Get Hired portal 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. Participants should bring a laptop to use during the presentation. Laptops can be checked out from the University Library. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.

Unity Walk: DeKalb and NIU community members will hold its sixth annual Unity Walk 5 p.m. in the MLK Commons. The walk aims to promote civic engagement. Information about the 2020 census and voter registration will be available at the event. Remarks will be made a 5:15 p.m., and the walk will start at 5:45 p.m. Parking is free after 4:30 p.m. in the parking garage, visitor’s lot and Campus Life Building lot.

Film Screening: “The Destruction of Memory,” a documentary on cultural destruction, will be screened 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Jack Arends Building, Room 100. A Q&A with filmmaker Tim Slade will follow the screening. Contact Connie Rhoton at crhoton@niu.edu for more information.

STEM Café: A STEM Café titled “Up For the Count — The 2020 Census in Illinois” will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convocation Center, 610 N. Bell School Road, Rockford. The event will cover the decennial census in 2020, the once-per-decade census counting every U.S. citizen. Registration is encouraged but not required. Visit aarp.cvent.com/UpTheCount or call 877-926-8300 to RSVP.

Wednesday

LGBTQ Identities and Experiences Panel: A panel of NIU students and community members will share their experiences as LGBTQIA+ 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Jeffrey Salmon at jsalmon1@niu.edu for more information.

Service and Socialization: NIU police officers will hold a meet and greet 4 to 7 p.m. in the Central Park between Stevenson and Grant Residence Halls.

LinkedIn workshop: Career Services will host a workshop for LinkedIn users 5 to 6:15 p.m. The workshop aims to teach current LinkedIn users how to effectively use the platform for career development. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.

Modern Day Minstrel: The Center for Black Studies will host a panel on caricatures and stereotypes of racial identities 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. in the Stevens Building, Room 249. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Kendra Holton at kendraholton@niu.edu for more information.

Cultural Workshop: Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. will screen a short film and host a dialogue on Afro-latinidad and anti-blackness in Latinx communities 6 to 9 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center.

Thursday

Flu Shot Clinic: The flu shot clinic will open to all employees, students and community members 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center Regency Room. Forms can be filled out beforehand or at the clinic. Contact Karen Smith at ksmith12@niu.edu or 815-753-9191 for more information.

College of Law Tranquil Thursdays Yoga: A certified yoga instructor will teach a yoga class noon to 1 p.m. in the Swen Parson Hall Law Library’s north wing. College of Law students, faculty and staff can attend. Participants should bring their own mat, only a few spares will be available. Attendance is limited to 20. Register here.

Degrees of Reality: Professor Emeritus of Communications Jeffrey Chown will screen his documentary film interviews on NIU veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan noon to 1 p.m. in Altgeld Hall, Room 125. The event is free and open to the public.

Swap Don’t Shop: The Swap Don’t Shop popup store will open 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Check Evans Field House, Room 154. Anyone can bring in a gently used item of clothing, accessory or small household items to donate or swap with another item.

Green Lens Film Screening: The film “Happening: A Clean Energy Revolution” will screen 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. A Q&A will follow. The event is free and open to the public.

2019 Lincoln Lecture: Timothy Beal, professor of religious studies at Case Western Reserve University, will give a lecture on the rise of Evangelical Christian rapture horror’s impact on popular culture 7:30 p.m. in the Altgeld Hall auditorium. Contact the Department of History at 815-753-0131 for more information.

Friday

CSEAS Friday Lecture: Shoua Yang, associate professor of political science at St. Cloud State University, will deliver a lecture on the economic relationship between China and the Lao People’s Democratic Republic noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.

Scholarship Luncheon: The University Honors Program will host an informational event on applying for specialized scholarships noon to 1 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 110. Contact Connie Storey at CStorey2@niu.edu for more information.

Indonesian Cultural Caravan: The 27-member Indonesian Cultural Caravan will present Sudanese and Javanese gamelan and traditional Indonesian dance 6:30 p.m. in the Boutell Concert Hall. Tickets are $3 for students and $5 for non-students at the door. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or 815-753-1551 for more information.

The Shipment: The School of Theatre and Dance will perform “The Shipment” 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Building, Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu for more information.