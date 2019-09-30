Monday
How Can I Make Technology Accessible?: Katharine Whitelaw, information technology accessibility officer, will present a workshop for faculty and staff on making electronic documents and technologies accessible for individuals with disabilities 10 a.m. to noon at the Holmes Student Center. Register by emailing hrtraining@niu.edu.
Career Services Overview: Career Services will host a workshop covering the basics of what the office offers undergraduate and graduate students 3 to 4 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more informaiton.
Communiversity Prairie Garden ReWilding: Communiversity Gardens is looking for volunteers to clean, weed and plant in the Native Plant Garden 4 to 5 p.m. between Grant and Stevenson Towers along North Stevenson Drive. Contact niucg@niu.edu for more information.
Tuesday
FAFSA Available: The Free Application for Federal Student Aid will open Tuesday. The university recommends students file it as soon as possible. Go to studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa to start the process.
Code_orange Open House: The Discover code_orange employment program will host an open house 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library, Discover Lab. The lab is looking for juniors or seniors working in computer science, computer engineering, informatics, management information systems, information security, networking, telecommunications or related disciplines. Contact Mike Brenner at michaelbrenner@discover.com for more information.
HUSKY’s at Ellington’s: Ellington’s restaurant will serve a starter, entree and dessert for $10 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Holmes Student Center. Beverage will be included. Wine is available for $5 per glass. Contact Jane Legorreta at janelegorreta@niu.edu for more information.
Dissertation Essentials: The Graduate School will host a presentation on writing a dissertation 2 to 4 p.m. in Adams Hall, Room 103. The presentation will be streamed on Facebook Live. It is targeted at doctoral students enrolled in a 799 class in any department. Registration is required through the Graduate School website. Contact Carolyn Law at thesis@niu.edu for more information.
Diversity Reverse Career Fair: Career Services will host a career fair focused on student organizations associated with a diversity or cultural center. Organizations will share the purpose of their respective center and ask employers to discuss their diversity goals. Contact careerservices@niu.edu for more information.
Wednesday
NIU Communiversity Gardens Plant Sale: The Communiversity Gardens will sell plants grown in the campus greenhouse 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Montgomery Auditorium. The sale will be set up in the auditorium at the same times through Friday. Most plants cost $3 each, and larger ones cost $5. Cash, check or PayPal are accepted payment methods. Contact niucg@niu.edu for more information.
Womanist Wednesdays: The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will be tabling 1 to 3 p.m. at the New Hall Community Center. Those tabling will highlight topics related to gender identity, intersectionality and current events. Contact Ariel Owens at 815-753-4772 for more information.
Thesis Essentials: The Graduate School will host a workshop on writing a master’s thesis 2 to 4 p.m. in Adams Hall, Room 103. The workshop is designed for master’s students enrolled in 699 in any department. Registration is required through the Graduate School website. Contact Carolyn Law at thesis@niu.edu for more information.
Resumé Writing Basics: Career Services staff will be assisting students creating or updating their resumes 3 to 4 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 235. There are 15 seats on a first-come first-served basis. Resumes can be brought in, printed or on an electronic device. Laptops can be borrowed from University Libraries.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Department of International Affairs and the Study Abroad Office will be giving a presentation and fielding questions on study abroad opportunities 3:30 p.m. at Williston Hall, Room 417. Contact niuabroad@niu.edu for more information.
Know Your Rights: Dream Action NIU and Irakere Picon, director of legal services at Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, will host an informational session on immigrant rights 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Campus Life Building. Food will be provided. Contact dreamactioniu@gmail.com for more information.
A.L.I.C.E. Training: NIU Department of Police and Public Safety will host a training session on what to do in the event of an active shooter 7 to 9 p.m. in Neptune Central, Smart Classroom. Contact officer Maria Christiansen at mruizsantana@niu.edu for more information.
Thursday
Operating Staff Council: The Operating Staff Council will meet 9 to 11 a.m. in the Holmes Student Center, Sky Room. The OSC represents operating staff in the shared governance of NIU. Contact fmitchell@niu.edu for more information.
Political Science Open House: The Political Science department will host an open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Zulauf Hall, Room 415. All-beef hot dogs and chips will be served. Contact Eileen Chapuis at 815-753-1011 for more information.
College of Law Tranquil Thursdays Yoga: A certified yoga instructor will teach a yoga class noon to 1 p.m. in the Swen Parson Hall Law Library’s north wing. College of Law students, faculty and staff can attend. Participants should bring their own mat, only a few spares will be available. Attendance is limited to 20.
Erbert and Gerbert’s Grand Opening: Erbert and Gerbert’s sandwiches will host its grand opening 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Dining Services will hand out T-shirts to anyone who buys a sub sandwich, while supplies last.
The Giving Project: Students, staff, faculty and alumni are invited to knit or crochet items noon to 1 p.m. in the Founders Memorial Library, Room 338. All items will be donated to the Huskie Food Pantry to be distributed to NIU students. Lunch can be brought to the event. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
Green Lens Film Screening: The film “Divide and Conquer: The Rise of Roger Ailes” will screen 7 p.m. at the Egyptian Theatre. A Q&A will follow. The event is free and open to the public.
S.A.F.E. Training: NIU Department of Police and Public Safety will host a self-defense training session aimed at women 7 to 9 p.m. in Neptune Central, Smart Classroom. Contact niupd@niu.edu for more information.
The Shipment: The School of Theatre and Dance will perform “The Shipment” 7:30 p.m. in the Stevens Building, Black Box Theatre. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu for more information.
Friday
Free Fitness Friday: Recreation and Wellness will host a Zumba class 4 to 5 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. The class is free for all students and RecWell members. Contact Leanne Kulchawik at lkulchawik@niu.edu for more information.
Camp on Campus: Outdoor Adventures will rent out camping equipment to students for Family Weekend. More information can be found on Page 4.