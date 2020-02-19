Wednesday
NIU Tech Day: The Division of Outreach, Engagement and Regional Development and the Division of Research and Innovation Partnerships partnered with University Libraries to host a Tech Day sponsored by Dell 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, Lower Level - 71 North. Participants can learn about augmented reality and virtual reality. Dell representatives will be present at the event and students can participate in the three available workshops. Students can register for workshops in advance via the JobsPLUS website. Faculty, staff and others can register for the event through the NIU website. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
Voter Registration Drive Tabling: Participants can register to vote noon to 3 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, lower level. Visit the Huskies Vote website for more information.
Study Abroad 101: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.
College of Law Yoga Sessions: Cher Langford, a yoga instructor, will teach a yoga class 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Swen Parson Hall, North Wing next to the Marshall Gallery. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, only a few spares will be available. Students, faculty and staff of the College of Law can attend the class. Contact Heidi Kuehl at hkuehl@niu.edu for more information.
FREE! Weekly Wednesday Crate Climb: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu for more information.
It’s a Different World: Adulting: A lecture discussing life after graduation and adult responsibilities will take place 6 to 8 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies. This event is in collaboration with the John Henrik Clarke Honors Society. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
Esports Special Interest Career Lecture Series: Esports industry experts will discuss experiences working with gaming and esports 7 to 8 p.m. at the Neptune North Esports Arena. Contact Jireh Goodwin at z1811497@students.niu.edu or at 206-928-4800 for more information.
Thursday
Ross Stores Meet and Greet Table: Ross Stores will recruit business administration, management and retail marketing students for internship and full-time opportunities 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barsema Hall, Atrium. Visit the Ross Stores website for more information.
2020 Anthropology Day: Exploring Anthropology Presentation: A panel discussing the four subfields of anthropology and career opportunities will take place 11 a.m. to noon at the Stevens Building, Room 170A. Contact the Department of Anthropology at askAnthro@niu.edu for more information.
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
Anthropology Open House: The Department of Anthropology will host an open house 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building and Cole Hall. Participants can tour anthropology laboratories, classrooms and the Museum of Anthropology. Contact the Department of Anthropology at askAnthro@niu.edu for more information.
Why Voting Matters: Matt Streb, chief of staff to the president, will discuss the importance of voting 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Visit the Huskies Vote website for more information.
Open Forum for the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences: An open forum for the second candidate for the position of the dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will take place 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Room 170B. Contact Joan Parrish at jparrish1@niu.edu for more information.
LinkedIn: Beyond the Profile: A LinkedIn workshop that aims to teach participants how to use LinkedIn for networking will take place 3:30 to 4:45 p.m at the Campus Life Building, Room 222. Participants should bring a laptop. Laptops can be rented through University Libraries. Contact Stephanie Spencer at sspencer@niu.edu for more information.
Black Culture Bowl: An event that aims to challenge knowledge of black history and culture will take place 7 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Capitol Room. Teams of 3 to 6 participants can compete for a $500 book scholarship. Teams should register here. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu or Myles McGhee at mmcghee2@niu.edu for more information.
Bible Talk!: A Bible talk will take place 9 to 10 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center across from Starbucks. Contact Tilmon L. wooden at 312-805-0932 for more information.
Friday
So-Full Friday: Black Love: A discussion on black love will take place noon to 2 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies. Contact Gaylen Rivers at grivers1@niu.edu for more information.
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Piphal Heng will present a discussion titled “The People of Angkor: An Archaeological Inquiry of Life in Angkor” noon to 1 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu or visit the Center for Southeast Asian Studies website for more information.
Center for the Study of Family Violence and Sexual Assault Lecture: Erika Lawrence, a professor at the Family Institute at Northwestern University, will present a talk titled “If it IS Broke, Why Not Fix it? An Empirically Supported Intervention for Intimate Partner Violence” noon to 1 p.m. at the Center for the Study of Family Violence and Sexual Assault. Contact Pilar Broggi at pbroggi@niu.edu for more information.
SGA Election Candidates Meeting:An informational for potential Student Government Association election candidates will take place 2 to 5 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center G25B, OASIS. Students can run for the following positions: president, vice president, treasurer, trustee and senators. Students can also message the SGA Group Me chat with questions at https://groupme.com/join_group/57256978/YiGlmWho. Contact election commissioner Collins at Dcollins5@niu.edu for more information.
NIU Esports Club LAN Meeting: The NIU Esports Club will host a LAN meeting 6 to 9 p.m. at the Esports Arena located at Neptune North, Lower Level. Participants can bring their own computer or console or play on one of the gaming PCs, Xboxes PS4s, or Switches at the arena. Contact Riley Keating at Z1842851@STUDENTS.NIU.EDU for more information on joining the club or to attend the meeting as a guest.
The Wolves: The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe, will be shown 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Sally Theatre. The production is a coming of age story about members of an all-girls indoor soccer team. It was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information.