A fire department vehicle sits Wednesday outside of Husky Ridge apartments in the 800 block of Hillcrest Dr.

 Noah Thornburgh

DeKALB — A fire at Husky Ridge apartments, in the 900 block of Hillcrest Drive, displaced two tenants and causing $35,000 in damage 2:42 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was serious enough to burn through the floor of a second-floor unit, leaving two apartment uninhabitable, Donny Faulhaber, fire department battalion chief, said. 

Faulhaber said the fire is currently under investigation, and he doesn't think it's related to the September Husky Ridge fire. He said there is no more danger for residents in the area.

Several apartments had to be overhauled to ensure the fire hadn't spread, according to a Wednesday news release from the fire department.

Editor's note: This article was updated 5 p.m. Thursday to include information from a fire department news release.

