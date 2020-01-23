DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.