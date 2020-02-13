Uruguayan teachers to observe local classes

DeKALB — Two dozen Uruguayan teachers will be observing classes in DeKalb Community Unit School District 428 through Feb. 21. In doing this, they hope to learn about American history and educational system, as well as the culture of the country.
The teachers will be shadowing Spanish-speaking teachers not just in District 428 but also the NIU College of Education and Elgin U-46, according to a Feb. 12 news release.
The visiting teachers will also give presentations to U.S. teachers about the culture and education of their own country. They will also have two days of professional development on the NIU campus where they will learn things such as teaching students with learning disabilities, U.S. language policy, children's books, socioemotional learning and urban graffiti.