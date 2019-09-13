NIU Outdoor Adventures and the DeKalb Park District will host a Clean the Kish event from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the East Lagoon on College Ave.
Madelynn Bramm, special events manager of outdoor adventures, serves as the organizer for this event.
Participants will be placed into groups and will be responsible for cleaning trash from the river. These groups are assigned different areas of the river and they can choose the difficulty level of work.
Anyone can participate at no cost and registration is encouraged. Individual participants and groups can register through the NIU Recreation and Wellness website.
Register here: link.