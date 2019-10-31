The Military and Post-Traditional Student Services Department of NIU will host the Warriors Brunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in room 315 of Altgeld Hall. 

The Brunch will occur 15 minutes after the Veteran's Day Flagpole Ceremony which remembers the end of World War I at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of November, the 11th month. The ceremony will also remember those in the U.S. Military both past and present, according to the event's webpage.

While the event is primarily marketed to those who have served in the military, especially student veterans, the flag raising and brunch is open to the public. 

More News Stories

News

Warriors Brunch to be given on Veteran's Day

  • Updated

The Military and Post-Traditional Student Services Department of NIU will host the Warriors Brunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in room 315 of Altgeld Hall. 

Halloween: A journey into the DeKalb-Sycamore Order of Odd Fellows
News
featured

Halloween: A journey into the DeKalb-Sycamore Order of Odd Fellows

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — In an unsuspecting residential neighborhood, just past downtown Sycamore, stands a structure that separates itself from the rest of the small-scale, average homes on the block. It’s a minimal, off-white brick house with two tiny glass-block windows. Its black front door has a three-…

SA's Student Rally tackles tough issues in small groups
News

SA's Student Rally tackles tough issues in small groups

  • Mikah Walker | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — Students came to be a voice for their groups and clubs.The Student Association welcomed students to share their views in small group discussions at the Student Rally 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Holmes Student Center Capitol Room.