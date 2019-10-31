Warriors Brunch to be given on Veteran's Day

The Military and Post-Traditional Student Services Department of NIU will host the Warriors Brunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 in room 315 of Altgeld Hall.
The Brunch will occur 15 minutes after the Veteran's Day Flagpole Ceremony which remembers the end of World War I at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of November, the 11th month. The ceremony will also remember those in the U.S. Military both past and present, according to the event's webpage.
While the event is primarily marketed to those who have served in the military, especially student veterans, the flag raising and brunch is open to the public.