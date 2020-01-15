Weed discussed at STEM event

weed
Pixabay

DeKALB — Scot Schraufnagel, political science department chair, gave a presentation about the costs and benefits of the recent legalization of marijuana on both a state and national level 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway. The presentation was part of NIU ‘s monthly STEM Café events.

Schraufnagel discussed the process of legalization, specifics of the law, what the federal law looks like and how it can contradict state law and the controversies behind legalization.

There has been a documented increase in traffic accidents in Colorado and Washington; however, there is no data on whether the people involved in the crashes were under the influence of marijuana, Schraufnagel said.

“It was most interesting to hear about the rise in car accidents since legalization,” STEM educator Jeremy Benson said. “I would like to hear more about it when more complete data comes out.”

Fatty’s had a full house Tuesday, and Benson said people came out to get answers about legalization.

“This is something very topical that people are interested in,” Benson said. “People want to understand the changes in the law, and they want to understand how the new law works or what the implications can be.”

Tom Dymond, an attendee said he thinks that learning more about marijuana is important because of legalization.

“It’s not just about keeping people informed,” Dymond said. “It also shows what the university is doing, which is important. For parents, it’s about learning more about where you want to send your kids to school and how it differs from other state schools.”

There may be follow up sessions continuing the discussion of marijuana legalization, Judith Dymond, STEM outreach associate, said.

More News Stories

News

City considers use of TIF funds

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The City Council discussed the Elburn bus shuttle, new City Hall building and TIF funding for the former Eduardo’s Mexican restaurant 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Municipal Builidng.

News
featured

Dinosaur roams outside DeKalb home

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief
  • Updated

DeKALB — Deep in the woods of Tilton Park Drive, hiding behind bare branches lives an animal that has been extinct for 65 million years. It’s Paris the parasaurolophus.

Weed discussed at STEM event
News

Weed discussed at STEM event

DeKALB — Scot Schraufnagel, political science department chair, gave a presentation about the costs and benefits of the recent legalization of marijuana on both a state and national level 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway. The presentation was part of NIU ‘…

New laws affect university life
News

New laws affect university life

  • Noah Johnson | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — Over 250 new laws went into effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, some of which impact higher education in Illinois.

Smith addresses city projects
News

Smith addresses city projects

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter

DeKALB — Mayor Jerry Smith announced that the cooperation between the City of DeKalb and NIU “has rarely been better” during his State of the City address at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.