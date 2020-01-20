Monday
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: The university is closed today.
Day of Service: The Center for Black Studies and the DeKalb Public Library will host a crafts and reading event for kids and teens 2 to 4 p.m. at the DeKalb Public Library. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Christopher Mitchell at cmitchell11@niu.edu.
National Stuttering Association Community Discussion Group: The National Stuttering Association will host a community discussion group aiming to support, educate and advocate for those who stutter, their families and professionals 7 to 8 p.m. in the Campus Life Building, Room 100. Contact Caitlin Nudo at NSADekalb@gmail.com for more information.
Tuesday
Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to add a first-half-semester course with approval from the course department.
Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to drop a first-half-semester course with approval of the major college.
“Golden” Alumni Two-person Exhibition Award: An exhibiting featuring artwork created by NIU alumni Amy Flemind and John Nester will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. There is no cost for the exhibition and it will take place until February 27. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 or visit the Jack Olson Gallery website for more information.
School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition: Artwork by School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff will be featured in an exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information.
LLI Notables Brown Bag Lecture Series: Sherrie J. Taylor of the NIU Center for Governmental Studies will present a lecture about the 2020 Census 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Illinois Room. Contact Mark Pietrowski at pietrowski@niu.edu for more information.
Improve Your APA References - 7th Edition: The NIU Writing Center and Graduate School will host an online interactive workshop discussing APA formatting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Elizabeth Wilkins at graduatecareers@niu.edu for more information.
Wednesday
FREE! S’mores Open House/ Adventure Center: An open house event for the Adventure Center will take place 3 to 6 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. S’mores will be available to students. Students can also participate in a tour to learn about new equipment available at the Adventure Center. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu.edu for more information.
Study Abroad 101 Workshop: The Study Abroad Office will host a workshop on NIU’s study abroad programs at 3:30 p.m. in Williston Hall 417. Contact the Study Abroad Office at niuabroad@niu.edu or visit the Study Abroad Office website for more information.
JobsPLUS Event- Building Teamwork and Candy Bridges: Brian Oster, creative director and president at OC Creative will host an event discussing teamwork 4 to 6 p.m. at the Convocation Center. This is a JobsPLUS event. Register by visiting the JobsPLUS website. Contact Chad Glover at cglover@niu.edu for more information.
Outdoor Adventures: The Student Recreation Center will host a free crate climb 6 p.m to 7:30 p.m. at the Rec Center, Court 4. Contact Outdoor Adventures at outdooradventure@niu for more information.
Guest Artist Guitar Recital: Vladislav Bláha, president of Czech Classical Guitar Society and director of the international guitar festival, will perform 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. The recital is $5 for adults and $3 for students with an ID. It will be broadcasted live on the NIU School of Music website. Contact Tina Zemzemi at tzemzemi@niu.edu or by calling 815-753-1551 for more information.
Thursday
The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.
University Honors Program- Applying for Graduate School: Andrea Radasanu, director of the University Honors Program, will discuss applying to graduate school 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, 110 classroom. Contact Connie Storey at cstorey2@NIU.edu for more information.
Peer Educator Informational Session: An informational session discussing the peer education position, becoming a mentor to students enrolled in UNIV 101 and 201, 5 to 6 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, Room 293. Contact Orientation and First Year Programs by calling 815-753-0028 or at fsye@niu.edu for more information.
Pinoy Karaoke Night: The Philippine Student Association and the Tagalog 103 class is hosting a karaoke event 5 to 7 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Filipino snacks will be available. Contact John Paul O. Dela Rosa at Z1885590@students.niu.edu for more information.
Student Open Forum on Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act: Student Affairs will host a forum on the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act 5 to 6 p.m. in the OASIS Space of the Holmes Student Center. Visit the NIU website for further information about tobacco, alcohol, cannabis and other drugs.
Andrew Glendening, Faculty Trombone Recital: Andrew Geldening will perform at the Faculty Trombone Recital 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. The recital will be livestreamed on the School of Music website. Contact Tina Zemzemi by calling 815-753-1551 or at tzemzemi@niu.edu for more information.
Friday
Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to add a full-semester course with the approval of a course department.
Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to drop a full-semester course with the approval of a major college.
CSEAS Friday Lecture: Dr. Kimberly R. Marion Suiseeya, assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University, will present a talk titled “The Justice Gap in Global Forest Governance: Evidence from Laos” noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The lecture is free and open to the public. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information.
Sister Circles: The Student African American Sisterhood National Organization, Inc. will host an event that aims to create a safe space for women of color to have discussions 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, Conference Room. Contact Ariel Owens at aowens1@niu.edu for more information.
Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a boot camp fitness program 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate.
Queens of Will: The School of Theatre and Dance will host the Queens of Will 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Corner Theatre. The cost is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information.