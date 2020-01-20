ok

Monday

 

Tuesday

  • Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to add a first-half-semester course with approval from the course department. 

  • Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to drop a first-half-semester course with approval of the major college. 

  • “Golden” Alumni Two-person Exhibition Award: An exhibiting featuring artwork created by NIU alumni Amy Flemind and John Nester will take place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jack Olson Gallery. There is no cost for the exhibition and it will take place until February 27. Contact Peter van Ael by calling 815-753-1473 or visit the Jack Olson Gallery website for more information. 

  • School of Art and Design Faculty Biennial Exhibition: Artwork by School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff will be featured in an exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the NIU Art Museum. Contact the Art Museum at artmuseum@niu.edu or visit the museum website for more information. 

  • LLI Notables Brown Bag Lecture Series:  Sherrie J. Taylor of the NIU Center for Governmental Studies will present a lecture about the 2020 Census 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holmes Student Center, Illinois Room. Contact Mark Pietrowski at pietrowski@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Improve Your APA References - 7th Edition: The NIU Writing Center and Graduate School will host an online interactive workshop discussing APA formatting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Elizabeth Wilkins at graduatecareers@niu.edu for more information. 

 

Wednesday

Thursday

  • The Giving Project: The Giving Project will meet noon to 1 p.m. in Founders Memorial Library, Room 338 to knit and crochet items to donate to the Huskie Food Pantry. Contact Aline Click at 815-753-0673 for more information.  

  • University Honors Program- Applying for Graduate School: Andrea Radasanu, director of the University Honors Program, will discuss applying to graduate school 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, 110 classroom. Contact Connie Storey at cstorey2@NIU.edu for more information. 

  • Peer Educator Informational Session: An informational session discussing the peer education position, becoming a mentor to students enrolled in UNIV 101 and 201, 5 to 6 p.m. at Founders Memorial Library, Room 293. Contact Orientation and First Year Programs by calling 815-753-0028 or at fsye@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Pinoy Karaoke Night: The Philippine Student Association and the Tagalog 103 class is hosting a karaoke event 5 to 7 p.m. at the Asian American Resource Center. Filipino snacks will be available. Contact John Paul O. Dela Rosa at Z1885590@students.niu.edu for more information. 

  • Student Open Forum on Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act: Student Affairs will host a forum on the Illinois Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act 5 to 6 p.m. in the OASIS Space of the Holmes Student Center. Visit the NIU website for further information about tobacco, alcohol, cannabis and other drugs. 

  • Andrew Glendening, Faculty Trombone Recital: Andrew Geldening will perform at the Faculty Trombone Recital 8 to 9 p.m. at the Music Building, Recital Hall. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students with ID. The recital will be livestreamed on the School of Music website. Contact Tina Zemzemi by calling 815-753-1551 or at tzemzemi@niu.edu for more information. 

 

Friday

  • Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to add a full-semester course with the approval of a course department. 

  • Last day: Today is the last day for undergraduate students to drop a full-semester course with the approval of a major college.

  • CSEAS Friday Lecture: Dr. Kimberly R. Marion Suiseeya, assistant professor of political science at Northwestern University, will present a talk titled “The Justice Gap in Global Forest Governance: Evidence from Laos” noon to 1 p.m. at the Campus Life Building, Room 100. The lecture is free and open to the public. Contact Rachael Skog at rskog@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Sister Circles: The Student African American Sisterhood National Organization, Inc. will host an event that aims to create a safe space for women of color to have discussions 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, Conference Room. Contact Ariel Owens at aowens1@niu.edu for more information. 

  • Free Fitness Friday: NIU RecWell will host a boot camp fitness program 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Students, faculty, staff and community members can participate. 

  • Queens of Will: The School of Theatre and Dance will host the Queens of Will 7:30 p.m. at the Stevens Building, Corner Theatre. The cost is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors, $9 for students and $6 for children. Contact Suzanne Rosenik at srosenik@niu.edu or visit the School of Theatre and Dance website for more information. 

More News Stories

DeKalb Police arrest suspects in shots fired report
News
featured

DeKalb Police arrest suspects in shots fired report

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — The DeKalb Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a Jan. 1 report of shots fired in the 900 block of Ridge Drive, according to an NIU safety warning update released Friday.

Petragallo withdraws from police chief consideration
News
featured top story

Petragallo withdraws from police chief consideration

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — DeKalb Interim Police Chief John Petragallo withdrew himself from consideration for police chief and is looking to pursue a different career in public service, Petragallo said Thursday. 

News

City considers use of TIF funds

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The City Council discussed the Elburn bus shuttle, new City Hall building and TIF funding for the former Eduardo’s Mexican restaurant 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Municipal Builidng.