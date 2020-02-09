Weekly weather: Week of Feb. 10

The week of Feb. 10 leading up to Valentine’s Day is cold. Temperatures will rise slightly in the middle of the week, but then go back down. Forecast data was provided by the National Weather Service.
Monday
Monday is partly sunny with a high of 31 degrees. In the evening, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees. There is a west-northwest 9 mph wind blowing through all day.
Tuesday
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and snow. The high will be 35. In the evening, the low will be around 26 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.
Wednesday
Wednesday will have a high of 38 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain and snow, primarily in the evening. The low in the evening will be around 29 degrees. There is a south southeast 14 mph wind.
Thursday
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 34 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. In the evening, the low will be around 18 degrees. There is a northwest 13 mph wind all day.
Friday
Friday will be a cold Valentine’s Day. The high is around 26 degrees with partly sunny skies. In the evening, the low will be 17 degrees with a 20% chance of snow. There is a north northwest 10 mph wind.
Saturday
Saturday will have a high of 26 degrees with partly sunny skies. In the evening, the low will be 19 degrees. There is a west 8 mph wind and a 20% chance of snow.
Sunday
Sunday will have a high of 29 degrees. In the morning to early afternoon, there will be scattered snow showers. In the evening, the low will be around 20 degrees with a 30 % chance of snow. There is a southeast 10 mph wind.