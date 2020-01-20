Weekly weather: Weekend could see snow

DeKALB — The start of the week is shaping up to be cold. Temperatures will rise, and the wind is dying down, according to weather.com.
Tuesday
Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 18 degrees. There is a southwest wind of 10 mph. In the evening, the temperatures will drop to 18 degrees.
Wednesday
Wednesday will be cloudy and windy, with temperatures reaching a high of 31 degrees and a low of 27 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and a southwest wind that could reach up to 14 mph. In the evening, temperatures will drop to 27 degrees, and there is a 40% chance of snow showers.
Thursday
Thursday will have a 40% chance of snow showers throughout the day and evening. The high will be 35 degrees, and the low will be 29 degrees. There will be a south wind that could reach 10 mph.
Friday
Friday will have a 50% chance of snow showers throughout the day and into the evening with 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. The high will reach 35 degrees, and the low will be 30 degrees. There will be an east-northeast wind ranging from 12 to 15 mph throughout the day.
Saturday
Saturday will have a 40% chance of snow showers in the morning and early afternoon. The high will reach 34 degrees, and the temperature will drop to 24 degrees. The winds out of the north will reach 12 mph throughout the day.
Sunday
On Sunday the high will reach 34 degrees with a low of 26 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of snow showers. The west wind will reach 10 mph. In the evening, the skies will be partly cloudy with a temperature of 26 degrees and a west-northwest wind at 8 mph.