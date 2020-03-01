Welsh Park to launch redesign

DeKALB — Construction on Welsh Park is expected to begin sometime after fall 2020 after having been approved for a $395,800 match grant, according to a DeKalb Park District news release.
The Welsh Park redesign project furthers the goals of the Annie Glidden North revitalization plan. The plan aims to improve the quality of life for the Annie Glidden North neighborhood, finding that a renovated Welsh Park will contribute to this goal, the release states.
“I was so excited when I received the news that I was jumping up and down in my office,” Amy Doll, executive director of the park district, said. “I am most looking forward to the Splash Pad. It will be the first one in DeKalb parks.”
The redesign will also include a new playground, an additional basketball court and a game area, according to the project’s grant application.
The Welsh Park redesign is one of 85 projects in Illinois receiving an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant, according to the release. These OSLAD grants add up to more than $29.7 million.