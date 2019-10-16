YMCA to host Halloween Bash

The YMCA will host the annual YMCA Halloween Bash at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore.
The event is open to the public and admission tickets will cost $3 if purchased before noon, $5 starting at 4 p.m. and tickets are free for children 2 years old and under, according to the Kishwaukee Family YMCA website. Tickets can be ordered online or purchased at the door.
This is the first time the Halloween Bash will be hosted at the Sycamore High School Field House.
Children and adults alike are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costume. "Costumes have to be Y appropriate," which translates to being kid-appropriate, creative and initiative, event organizer Heather Appling said.
There will be many events going on for visitors to participate in. To go with the Halloween theme, courageous visitors can go to the haunted house and fear factor provided. Children are also encourage to jump in the bounce house and create unique art work at the arts and crafts station.
Athletic and sports opportunities will be available for adults and children to have fun and get active. "Bungee basketball, bouncy pads and inflatable basketball hoops will be available for visitors to have fun with," Appling said.
The event will also provide concessions provided in-house. The event will be hosted by several volunteers and staff members in the community. Families can play, eat and talk with fellow members of the community.
For those unable to attend the event, the YMCA will be live-streaming the Halloween Bash on their website from 3 to 5 p.m.