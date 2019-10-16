Youth-led committee to host community outreach event

DeKALB — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, is looking for 10 high school volunteers for its second My Pantry Express food distribution event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the northeast parking lot of Walmart, 2300 Sycamore Road.
My Pantry Express is an online food pantry service started by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, where community members who struggle with food insecurity can order food online and pick it up at a nearby location.
Those who volunteer for this event will distribute pre-packaged food orders to community members in need, according to the DeKalb County Community Foundation's website.
YEP Staff Adviser Noah Nordbrock said the operation is similar to a drive-thru service.
"Cars drive into a line with an order number, and we find the grocery bags that match the number," he said.
Online volunteer forms can be found at the foundation's website.