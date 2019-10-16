sstuff
Pexels

DeKALB — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, is looking for 10 high school volunteers for its second My Pantry Express food distribution event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the northeast parking lot of Walmart, 2300 Sycamore Road.

My Pantry Express is an online food pantry service started by the Northern Illinois Food Bank, where community members who struggle with food insecurity can order food online and pick it up at a nearby location.

Those who volunteer for this event will distribute pre-packaged food orders to community members in need, according to the DeKalb County Community Foundation's website.

YEP Staff Adviser Noah Nordbrock said the operation is similar to a drive-thru service.

"Cars drive into a line with an order number, and we find the grocery bags that match the number," he said.

Online volunteer forms can be found at the foundation's website.

Tags

More News Stories

DeKalb police add charges to Strobert case
News

DeKalb police add charges to Strobert case

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — The DeKalb Police Department has charged Brenton C. Strobert, 26, with three additional charges on top of ten counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failing to register as a sex offender, according to a press release from the department.

News

YMCA to host Halloween Bash

  • Jacob Roushia | Contibutor

The YMCA will host the annual YMCA Halloween Bash at 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Sycamore High School Field House, 427 Spartan Trail, Sycamore.

Youth-led committee to host community outreach event
News

Youth-led committee to host community outreach event

  • Updated

DeKALB — Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation, is looking for 10 high school volunteers for its second My Pantry Express food distribution event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the northeast parking lot of Walmart, 2300 Sycamore Road.

Gas Price Update for Oct. 16
News

Gas Price Update for Oct. 16

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

The average gasoline price in DeKalb County at 2:25 p.m. today was $2.64 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. This price is an increase of 2 cents from yesterday's average of $2.62.