DeKALB — The Sunrise Movement is holding a meeting 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1121 Loren Drive, inviting others to make climate change an urgent priority, according to a news release.
Sunrise Movement is an American youth-led political movement that advocates for political action on climate change.
Event organizer Meryl Domina, said the event will educate young people on how to vote for politicians who support proposals like the Green New Deal to promote action against climate change.
“The purpose of the event is to help young people become informed with the political system and positions,” Domina said.
Attendees of the meeting will watch two videos prepared by Sunrise Movement that will inform those in attendance about the movement, according to the release.
For more information about the movement, visit https://www.sunrisemovement.org/about.