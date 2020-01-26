climate

17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, front, speaks Jan. 17 after a climate protest in Lausanne, Switzerland.

 Dake Kang| Associated Press

DeKALB — The Sunrise Movement is holding a meeting 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1121 Loren Drive, inviting others to make climate change an urgent priority, according to a news release.

Sunrise Movement is an American youth-led political movement that advocates for political action on climate change.

Event organizer Meryl Domina, said the event will educate young people on how to vote for politicians who support proposals like the Green New Deal to promote action against climate change.

“The purpose of the event is to help young people become informed with the political system and positions,” Domina said.

Attendees of the meeting will watch two videos prepared by Sunrise Movement that will inform those in attendance about the movement, according to the release.

For more information about the movement, visit https://www.sunrisemovement.org/about.

More News Stories

Chicago resident diagnosed with coronavirus
News

Chicago resident diagnosed with coronavirus

  • Ashley Dwy | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — A Chicago resident is one of four confirmed to be diagnosed with the 2019 novel coronavirus in the U.S. The other three residents are from Washington and California.

Obit-Bryant Basketball
News
breaking

Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant were among nine people killed Sunday after their helicopter lost control in foggy conditions and crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California.