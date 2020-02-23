Career and job fairs benefit students and employers

Finding a job after college can be a daunting task for many students. Thankfully, NIU offers many career fairs throughout the year that students should attend in order to make connections and find a career best suited for them.
Career fairs are a popular way for students to find employment, with 91.7% of colleges putting on career fairs, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers.
Not only do these fairs help students make connections but they also allow employers to make good connections with the university. While NIU reaches out to different employers to come to the career fairs, there are also employers that reach out to the university to participate in these events.
Cathy Doederlein, director of Internships and External Relations with Career Services, said many employers contact the university.
“A lot of employers do seek us out, and they come back year after year because of their great experience with our students,” Doederlein said.
The relationship between the employers and the school gives students an opportunity to get their foot in the door of a career that they would not be able to. These career fairs show employers that students are great candidates.
There are many different fairs that are put on throughout the year, some focusing on specific majors that will allow students in those majors an even greater opportunity to make good connections.
“For those specialized events we seek out targeted employers that we think students and alums are going to be most interested in making connections with,” Doederlein said.
NIU has built a great relationship with many employers through these events, and employers have gained qualified and talented students as employees.In fact, there are many instances of NIU graduates coming back to the career fairs with their employers.
“I think it is a benefit for both sides,” Doederlein said. “For employers, if they can bring NIU alums back, it is going to make a greater case for hiring NIU students.”
Employers who graduated from NIU may be more likely to hire students because they are from the same academic program, Doederlein said.
These connections will give students a greater chance at getting hired because they will know what the students have learned and how it would make for a great employee. These career fairs are an amazing way for students to find a job. Students should be attending these events to help their careers