Day 27: A night out
Good morning everyone! With just one week left here in Oxford, I decided to visit all the places that I can. Tonight, some of the girls and I went out to a restaurant called Be At One. While everything was great, we really enjoyed the music! They played all the good ones, from The Jonas Brothers’ “Year 3000,” One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and, of course, Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA.”. There are two floors to the place and you can go from one to the other and back again. Each level had a different DJ, so when you got bored of one, you could switch to the other. It was fun to forget about the 15 page paper I had waiting for me in my room and just enjoy the moment with some friends. This was my first night out in Oxford and I can definitely call it a success!
Day 28: Delicious dinner
Hello Huskies! As I mentioned before, I’m trying to visit all the places I can before I leave Oxford. Today, I went out to dinner at a place called Keepers. I had an absolutely delicious cheese pizza! (Funny enough here cheese pizza is actually called margarita pizza, so that’s what I ordered, expecting some basil and tomato!) The restaurant is also bee themed and each dish is related to honey in some way, so I tried their honey chicken. It was incredible and I’m so happy I went. The sweetness perfectly mixed with the spices on the chicken, making an explosion in my mouth. And of course I had to memorialize the dinner with a picture! The restaurant had a huge sign on the wall that read “Keepers” the way the Hampton Social has the “Rosé All Day” sign. It was the perfect end to the evening.