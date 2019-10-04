Expanding the engineering parking lot is a needed upgrade for students

Across from the Engineering building and Anderson Hall are Lots V and A. Lot V looks like a normal, paved parking lot, but Lot A looks anything but normal with its loose gravel and old western atmosphere. Lot A needs an update mostly because there is not enough space for students to adequately park.
As of Sept. 19, a petition has been signed by over 600 students and faculty to repave Lot A because of potholes causing flat tires, according to a Sept. 22 Northern Star article. While this would be an improvement over the present state of the lot, there is a consensus among many students, especially in the Engineering building, that more needs to be done to fix the lack of space in both Lots V and A.
“What happens most mornings is [parking] turns into dog-eat-dog,” junior engineering major Daniel O’Dett said. “Everyone is trying to find a spot, and everyone is looking for someone else to [leave]. I’ve almost hit other cars trying to get a spot. There’s just no room.”
Fighting for parking spaces is a stressful nuisance for students who are trying to make it to class on time. If students are constantly late for their classes, then the bottleneck is a practical problem, and not just aesthetic.
“We all complain to each other because we’re late to class every single day,” junior engineering major Clare Keough said. “‘I can’t find parking,’ ‘I went around the parking lot 13 times,’ ‘Should I even come to class at that point?’”
The inconvenience of finding parking is compounded by the danger that comes with the bustle of students coming in and out of Lots V and A.
In Fall 2017, Anderson Hall and the Engineering building had 324 registered students for 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. classes; in total, Barsema Hall had 824 total students registered for classes during this time slot, but Lot V and A only have 658 parking spots between them, according to a Sept. 22 Northern Star article.
“You just have cars going around in circles, waiting for someone to pull out, and it’s dangerous,” O’Dett said. “Someone is going to eventually get hurt.”
Lot A has a lot has a lot of issues, and among them is the lack of available parking for students near the Engineering building and Anderson Hall. Walking through Lot A gives one the sense that it needs an update for practical reasons. The loose gravel and numerous potholes make parking difficult and inconvenient, and the cramped perimeter limits the number of cars that can find open spots in both lots.
A two-phase construction project to expand Lot A by 328 gravel spaces is in development, according to engineering services blueprints. The first phase is the “Lot A East Gravel Extension” of 108 gravel spaces and the second phase is the “Lot A Far East Gravel Extension” of 220 gravel spaces.
This indicates that the university is aware of the parking issues plaguing Lots V and A, and has made attempts to fix the ongoing problem.
“We will continue to perform lot surveys to assess the area to see if further action will be required in the future,” director of campus services Laura Lundelius said.
While attempts to provide more parking spaces for students is an ongoing process, many students are becoming frustrated with the slow progress. Their frustration is warranted; finding available parking should be one of the last things students worry about.
“It’s a massive inconvenience, and if you’re not expanding the capacity of the parking lot then it doesn’t matter,” O’Dett said. “All you’ve done is made it a nicer surface to drive on for 15 minutes as you’re trying to find a spot.”