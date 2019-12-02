Stay organized
Kyle Mathas | Contributor
When it comes to the end of the semester, students can lose the motivation to do the work their classes require. Although it can be very difficult to do the work that the teachers give out, it is very important to keep stress levels at a minimum heading towards the end of the semester.
A way that you can keep stress levels down is by organizing your work and keeping good time management skills as you work your way through projects, papers and homework. A good way to organize your work is to keep a notebook or online document of all the work you have to do for school so you can make sure you don’t forget anything that you have to do. You might consider making separate folders for your different classes so you’ll never misplace anything.
Staying organized should help you with time management. The best thing you can do is spread your work out over multiple days so you don’t have to cram it all in one night. You’ll be able to work more effectively and not be so stressed out during finals week.
Sleep
Kierra Frazier | Reporter
Sleep seems like an obvious answer, but college students often suffer from a lack of rest which can lead to poor performances on final exams. You would be surprised how much more productive you can be with a good night's rest.
Experts suggest that college students get seven to nine hours of sleep a night, according to the Affordable College’s online website. The more sleep you get, the more likely you are to be productive throughout the day.
In addition to adequate sleep, some students also turn to meditation to manage the stress of final exams. Headspace, a meditation app that teaches breathing techniques and helps users stay calm, offers a student plan. The student plan is only $10 a year compared to $100 a year for regular users.
Meditation helps to manage stress, reduce anxiety and create peace of mind. These benefits can have a positive impact on mental, physical and emotional health.
If you don't want to spend the $10 a year, the library offers a reflection room where students can use it as a quiet space for individual reflection, meditation or prayer.
Taking time for yourself is also an important aspect of maintaining your mental health at the end of the semester. It's important to set time aside for you to relax or do something enjoyable. Some people might find this selfish, but to have a healthy mindset one should take care of themselves first.
Focus on the goal
Chris Plumery | Contributor
As a senior I know what it feels like trying your hardest to push through a semester that seemingly is taking years to end. Thankfully, I have one really good tip for those who are struggling to push through these next few weeks.
Think of the holiday as a reward. Work really hard and focus on your studies and think about that holiday food as a hero swooping in to save you from your troubles. The more you focus on your work, the less you will think about time. The less time you think about time, the quicker you’ll get to fill your stomachs.
The semester is long, and can be really difficult, especially with the changing weather. There will be many times when you won’t feel like doing anything but laying in bed. Homework will seem like the biggest burden in your life.
That mindset is exactly what will make it unbearable.
Think about the reward you wish to have — the break away from stress and time spent with the rest of your family and friends.
You can’t will the days to speed up, but focusing your full energy on one task at a time should help these last couple of weeks to pass quickly. Finally being able to enjoy time off is more satisfying after a hard day’s work.