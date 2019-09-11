fall 2

"Jonamac Orchard"

orchard

Opinion Editor Haley Galvin (left) and Claire Dolan, Tinley Park, sit October 2018 on a hay bale  at Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta.

Haley Galvin | Opinion Editor

My favorite things about fall are apple orchards and pumpkin patches. Growing up, the closest apple orchard to my hometown was about an hour away, so I didn’t get to go very often. However in DeKalb, there are several orchards and pumpkin patches. My favorite by far is Jonamac Orchard, 19412 Shabbona Road, Malta, and it has truly become a yearly tradition. Whether I go with family or friends, I have a really great time. I love walking through the endless aisles of apples and dusting one off for a fresh snack.

The orchard also has hay rides, which have been one of my all-time favorite activities since I was a kid. The bumpy ride, along with the beautiful scenery and the smell of hay, makes the hay ride a joyful experience.

Jonamac Orchard also has apple and pumpkin launching. I had never done or seen this before, and it was a blast. You can launch apples at targets and watch as the staff members launch pumpkins from cannons. It is one of the coolest things I have ever seen, and it’s really fun to hit a target and watch your apple burst into a million pieces.

"the weather"

fall

Nicole Kain | Contributor

My favorite thing about fall is the weather. It’s the perfect medium between the sweltering heat of the summer and the frigid cold of the winter. You could argue that spring also provides this; however, I have awful allergies in the spring, making it the worst season.

The air in the fall is always crisp and fresh. You can wear the long-sleeved shirts and pants you’ve been waiting all summer to use again without having to worry about dragging a bulky coat around with you. It’s the perfect time of year to be outside, especially with all the new colors on the trees.

At night, you can sleep with your window open without having to worry about overheating. You can once again enjoy the warm soups and hot beverages that you couldn’t reasonably eat during the summer without breaking into a sweat.

The weather in fall is what makes it the best time of the year.

"the NBA"

basketball

Anthony Parlogean | Contributor

My favorite thing about fall in DeKalb is something that follows me everywhere during this time — basketball.

The National Basketball Association’s season officially starts in early October. Once it begins, I immerse myself in the matchups, track all the statistics and analytics and keep an eye on the player drama that makes the news. Even as my workload increases and the semester progresses, I will watch most games throughout the season.

Additionally, if you’re done with classes for the day, a quick Google search will reveal a plethora of businesses in DeKalb where you can watch the game with friends as you down a few beers (or milk, if you’re underage).

Lastly, if you’re too obsessed with basketball (like I am) to miss any games, feel free to watch them by yourself if none of your friends are available. That doesn’t make you weird, it makes you a fan.

