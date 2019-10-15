A seemingly endless wave of bodies bounce back and forth to music that echoes throughout the whole building. Neon lights pierce the darkness in strobes. A sense of community and belonging can be felt across the entirety of the massive room. With it comes a sense of unmatched pride that can only come from being a Huskie.
This year's homecoming pep rally will be held Oct. 24, at the Convocation Center from 6-7 p.m. Thousands of students will gather together to celebrate homecoming week.
The end of the pep rally will feature the popular Yell Like Hell competition. Yell Like Hell has teams create their own cheer leading routine in attempt to earn spirit points.
Of all of the events that will be taking place homecoming weekend, the pep rally is a must for all Huskies both new and old. Those in attendance get the chance to make new friends and boost their Huskies pride once more near the end of homecoming week.