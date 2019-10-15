A seemingly endless wave of bodies bounce back and forth to music that echoes throughout the whole building. Neon lights pierce the darkness in strobes. A sense of community and belonging can be felt across the entirety of the massive room. With it comes a sense of unmatched pride that can only come from being a Huskie. 

This year's homecoming pep rally will be held Oct. 24, at the Convocation Center from 6-7 p.m. Thousands of students will gather together to celebrate homecoming week. 

The end of the pep rally will feature the popular Yell Like Hell competition. Yell Like Hell has teams create their own cheer leading routine in attempt to earn spirit points. 

Of all of the events that will be taking place homecoming weekend, the pep rally is a must for all Huskies both new and old. Those in attendance get the chance to make new friends and boost their Huskies pride once more near the end of homecoming week. 

Tags

More Opinion Stories

Opinion

Homecoming Pep Rally

  • Updated

A seemingly endless wave of bodies bounce back and forth to music that echoes throughout the whole building. Neon lights pierce the darkness in strobes. A sense of community and belonging can be felt across the entirety of the massive room. With it comes a sense of unmatched pride that can o…

Hong Kong strife hits close to home
Opinion
featured top story

Hong Kong strife hits close to home

  • Anthony Parlogean | Contributor
  • Updated

Students on campus should be empathetic toward the plight of Hong Kong protesters because government interference in individual liberties is a growing concern for Americans as well.

Studying abroad can grant life skills
Opinion

Studying abroad can grant life skills

  • Payton Higgins | Contributor
  • Updated

Attending a university or college can offer a wide range of opportunities for academic and personal growth. One resource that allows for substantial development is study abroad programs. Studying abroad allows students the opportunity to earn class credit while spending time in a foreign cou…

That time I... asked a girl out for the first time
Opinion

That time I... asked a girl out for the first time

  • Hunter Weston | Contributor
  • Updated

The first time I went out of my way to ask a girl out formally was my junior year of high school. My junior year was both my best and worst year of high school. My brother, who had always been at my side, had just moved in with my dad, and I was left to experience high school on my own for t…

Sleep deprivation could have scary consequences
Opinion
editor's pick

Sleep deprivation could have scary consequences

  • Anthony Parlogean | Contributor
  • Updated

Crazy schedules and heavy workloads for college students make the infamous all-nighter inevitable, but a lack of sleep has detrimental effects, both physically and mentally, and may be literally killing you.