Renovated Student Center creates welcoming atmosphere

Although the newly renovated space of Holmes Student Center is sometimes cluttered with ladders and construction workers as renovations continue, it is also filled with students crowding the private study rooms and conveniently located sitting areas to work on homework. 

While the Student Center is a great designated place for study groups, hang out sessions and in-depth conversations, the most welcoming aspect of the Holmes Student Center is, surprisingly, the Starbucks. The hint of coffee aroma walking into the Student Center pleasantly caresses daunting stress and accompanies long talks with friends. The accessible coffee shop welcomes an incentive for students to grind hard and get loads of homework done. 

Many students, such as sophomore Kailey Pearson and junior Nikhil Ponugoti, had seen the Student Center prior to the changes during their transfer student orientation. Seeing the construction raised a lot of curiosity for them and they wondered what they could expect as new students. 

Since the grand opening, the two have used the space mostly to study and meet other students in the heart of campus.

“I really like the renovations. It gives the place a new look. My favorite part would be how they have little study rooms for people to come and focus and also the Starbucks for convenience,” Ponugoti said. 

Within the private study rooms are big white boards for study groups. Pearson appreciates these boards, as they allow her to write and view the material for her classes at a larger scale and discuss it with others. 

On the way are additions, such as Qdoba. “I’m very excited to see Qdoba in March 2020. With it right on campus, there's no way I won’t be there,” Pearson said.  

After being in the Student Center under construction, it’s refreshing to go inside and not feel like it’s restricted space where students are not allowed. For a while, being there felt like a burden. “Now, buses go there and people are always inside,” Pearson said. The space has become significantly more inviting. 

On the way, too, is a bowling alley in the Huskie Den. 

In the Huskie Den, there are 16 bowling lanes, 15 competition size pool tables, snack bar, console and arcade games, bags and more, according to the Holmes Student Center page under Division of Student affairs. 

“I’m very excited to see the Huskie Den open up sometime soon, hopefully,” Ponugoti said. 

A bowling alley will be a great addition for students to walk away from intense study sessions fueled by caffeine buzzes to relive some steam by playing a game of bowling with classmates, roommates or friendly strangers. 

More Opinion Stories

That Time I...Was a Videographer for a High School Rapper
Opinion

That Time I...Was a Videographer for a High School Rapper

  • Anthony Parlogean | Contributor
  • Updated

I thoroughly enjoy hip hop music and the culture that follows this genre. Unfortunately, I have not been endowed with the necessary rhythmic abilities and mic skills needed to succeed in the rap game. I understood this in high school, and compensated these deficits with my innate filmmaking …

Opinion

Renovated Student Center creates welcoming atmosphere

  • Updated

Although the newly renovated space of Holmes Student Center is sometimes cluttered with ladders and construction workers as renovations continue, it is also filled with students crowding the private study rooms and conveniently located sitting areas to work on homework. 

Students can go to college long after high school
Opinion

Students can go to college long after high school

  • Jordan Radloff | Contributor
  • Updated

NIU has a high population of post-traditional students. In the 2018-19 school year, there were 421 undergraduate students and 1,320 graduate students who were age 35 and older, according to the University Data Book. It is never too late to go to college to get a degree. Students of all ages …

That time I... played at a Bear's halftime show
Opinion

That time I... played at a Bear's halftime show

  • Jordan Radloff | Contributor

I have had the opportunity to perform at many cool places in my musical career. Recently, I was able to play for one of the largest crowds yet when I performed with the Huskie Marching Band during the halftime show at the Bears Sunday. Performing at Soldier Field, which has a capacity of 61,…