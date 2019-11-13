Streaming services have become too abundant

In recent years, big entertainment companies have introduced alternative ways to access content found in cable services from companies such as Xfinity and DirectTV. Netflix, Hulu and other streaming subscription services let users watch an unlimited amount of titles from their vast catalogs with a monthly membership.
With Disney+ debuting on Tuesday, the amount of streaming services in the entertainment market continues to grow, leaving consumers with many options to choose from. However, the abundance of choices might create a problem with justifying streaming as a viable alternative to cable TV.
The main issue with having competition between many different services is exclusivity. Consumers might feel the need to purchase many different services in order to avoid missing out on viewing a show that is only available on a certain streaming service. This can lead to high monthly costs for entertainment expenses.
Consumers who want to purchase every major streaming service might end up paying more than a normal cable bill, according to IGN. It would cost about $91 a month to have a subscription for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, CBS, Prime Video, Starz, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Xfinity's Comcast TV monthly cable plans range from $49.99 to $69.99 according to Cable TV. This service gives users access to On Demand, which allows streaming of TV shows and movies from cable networks, but does not contain as many popular titles such as a service like Netflix.
Disney+ shows a lot of promise, offering more than 600 titles at its Nov. 12 launch date for a low cost of $6.99 a month, according to Polygon. The service will include titles from the many diverse properties that Disney has acquired in the past few years, including Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and 21st Century Fox.
Hopefully Disney+ will live up to the expectations of consumers and encourage other big companies to focus on the quality of titles over the quantity of the monthly price. Consumers deserve financially viable options for streaming services that satisfy their content desires.
If every major television network creates their own monthly subscription, the market will eventually become confused and crowded, making streaming of TV and movies more of a hassle than a convenience.