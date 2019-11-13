DeKALB — Students will have many opportunities to do community service work around DeKalb in the coming weeks. Here's a list of some upcoming service opportunities.

Prairie Workday

Students can participate in the Prairie Workday on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is hosted by the DeKalb Park District at Prairie Park, 615 Ellwood Ave., on the DeKalb Nature Trail. Volunteers will meet at the disc golf course on the corner of Glidden and Clifford.

According to the DeKalb Park District, participants will remove invasive woody plants along a section of new trail between the bridge and the railroad bridge. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather and wear boots and gloves. Participants have the option to bring loppers, a pruning tool, to assist with the removal.

Bingo and Ice Cream Sundae Bar

Another upcoming event is the Bingo and Ice Cream Sundae Bar at the Kishwaukee YMCA in Sycamore. According to the YMCA website, it will be a fun day of bingo where participants will be able to create their own ice cream sundae masterpieces. Families can also win raffle prizes and enjoy getting to know other Y members.

Food Shipment Day

Many hands are needed for Food Shipment Day for the Salvation Army on Monday. This event, hosted by Salvation Army, needs help to unload 18,000 pounds of food for their food pantry. If interested, students could contact angie.pennington@usc.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Let's Talk Turkey Day

Another event hosted by the Salvation Army is the Let’s Talk Turkey Day on Friday, Nov. 22 where students could volunteer to assemble turkey baskets for over 300-400 families in need. Both events from Salvation Army will be at the DeKalb location of the Salvation Army, 4258, 830 Grove St.

These are just some of the events this month that students could volunteer to help out the community of DeKalb this holiday season.

