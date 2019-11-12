ron

Getty Images

Ron Burgundy, played by Will Ferrell in Anchorman franchise, is a real gentleman, scholar and overall man's man. He has a genuine curiosity in people, literature and scotch.

iHeartRadio has given Burgundy his very own podcast which has accrued many fans. "The Ron Burgundy Podcast" focuses on Burgundy and his producer and co-host Carolina Barlow interviewing guests that talk about various topics. 

The topics discussed on the podcast range from true crime and meditation to Christmas memories and bullying awareness. Burgundy gives each of these topics a humorous, fresh approach. There are even a few silly episodes which showcase Ferrell's comedic genius. 

The show has many interesting guests that help explain the topics and give Burgundy and Barlow something to play off of. Guests on the podcast have included Deepak Chopra, RuPaul and Peter Dinklage.

Listening to podcasts, like watching a movie or TV show or playing a game, is a great way to pass time and unwind. This podcast could be used as a stress reliever for some students. 

The podcast is not only entertaining, but has strangely educational benefits. 

The very first episode focuses on a popular topic covered by other podcasts: true crime. Burgundy hilariously makes it obvious he doesn't know what a podcast is, even though he agreed to be in one.

"When the men in the grey suits approached me about recording my voice for a series of discussions, musings, interviews, etc. my curiosity was peaked so I asked 'is this played out on the radio' and they said 'no,'" Burgundy said in a podcast.

For fans of the same comedy, humor and levity of "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy", "The Ron Burgundy Podcast" is for you. 

More Opinion Stories

That Time I... got lost in the woods in the middle of the winter
Opinion

That Time I... got lost in the woods in the middle of the winter

  • Kyle Mathas | Contributor
  • Updated

When I was 11 years old, I was sledding down a hill with my friends in the middle of a snow-filled field. There were kids playing and parents watching as far as the eye could see. My friends and I decided that sledding down the hill wasn’t enough adventure and excitement for us and we wanted…

Advisers provide crucial resources
Opinion

Advisers provide crucial resources

  • Jordan Radloff | Contributor
  • Updated

Academic advisers are the most important source of assistance for choosing classes. Without proper guidance, picking classes that fulfill general education and degree requirements can be a confusing process. There are many useful resources students should be aware of before finalizing their …

Veterans deserve incredible honor
Opinion

Veterans deserve incredible honor

  • Haley Galvin | Opinion Editor
  • Updated

Growing up, I had a few veterans in my immediate family, as well as a several others spread throughout my family tree. Having veterans in my family means that I take a great deal of pride in their service and in observance of Veterans Day on Monday.

That Time I...was a videographer for a high school rapper
Opinion

That Time I...was a videographer for a high school rapper

  • Anthony Parlogean | Contributor
  • Updated

I thoroughly enjoy hip hop music and the culture that follows this genre. Unfortunately, I have not been endowed with the necessary rhythmic abilities and mic skills needed to succeed in the rap game. I understood this in high school, and compensated these deficits with my innate filmmaking …