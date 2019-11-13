Thanksgiving in DeKalb

thank you

DeKALB — Thanksgiving break is quickly approaching, but many college students may not return home or have a function to attend. Don't worry, there is still plenty to do to celebrate the holiday in the city of DeKalb. 

Westminster Presbyterian Church dinner

The Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, will host a Thanksgiving community dinner on Thursday Nov. 21 to help kick off the holiday season. The church plans to serve classic Thanksgiving dishes including turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes along with other holiday favorites. The dinner will start at 5 p.m. and will be free. All are welcomed to enjoy, meet new friends or volunteer.

Immanuel Lutheran Church dinner

Immanuel Lutheran Church and Student Center, 511 Russell Road will host a Thanksgiving Dinner at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 22. Several DeKalb churches will help serve food to the people in attendance in honor of giving thanks.

NH Giving Thanks 5k

Neighbors' House is hosting its annual NH Giving Thanks 5k on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 28. Contestants will run or walk this a course in DeKalb's premier park. There is a limit of 400 runners. Participants must register before competing, and can register the morning of the race from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Prizes and complementary items are included with registration. Registration costs $35.

Host a Friendsgiving

If these events are not for you, could always put together a Friendsgiving dinner, to give thanks with the important people in your life where you can laugh and enjoy in the comfort of your own environment.  

