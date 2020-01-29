There are many unknowns when bringing a strange animal into your home, but adopting a kitten from Tails Humane Society has been a rewarding experience for me.
I did not grow up with pets, but I always wanted a cat. After having been on my own for almost four years, my roommate and I sat down to seriously consider adopting a cat. We wanted to adopt a cat from a shelter because it seemed more ethical than going to a pet store that most likely acquires its animals from mass production companies.
Tails Humane Society, 2250 Barber Greene Road, Suite 8409, prides itself on “[building] a compassionate community through the care of companion animals,” according to its website.
This mission statement really hit home. After conducting more research, we decided Tails would be our best option because at least one cat could find a home with us. It was good to know our cat was cared for at a humane society, rather than being mass produced by a company seeking profit.
My roommate and I had spoken about getting a black cat. Because of their perceived bad luck, black cats can often have a difficult time finding homes.
While searching the lists of available cats, I came across a beautiful 6-month-old kitten, and I knew I had to meet her. We brought her home later that day.
The day we brought home our little puma, Storm, was one of the best days of our lives. There is something amazing about coming home at the end of the day to an eager cat. We have had her for about a month, and it is hard to imagine life before her.
It is worrisome bringing home a strange animal, but they deserve to be in loving homes after enduring possible hardships. The next time you or a loved one want to welcome an animal into your family, think twice before going to a pet store.