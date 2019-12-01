That time I ... joined Youth & Government

youth and goverm
Pixabay

As I started filling out college applications my senior year of high school, I realized that I wasn’t doing enough and sports weren’t going to cut it, so I joined my high school’s Youth & Government program.

One of my teachers was the program sponsor, and she was always telling her students how great the program was. It sounded interesting, and I knew it would look good on college applications, so I figured it wouldn’t hurt to attend the informational meeting. It turns out the program was more of a learning experience for the students to build leadership skills, which I needed going into college. I was about to become a small fish in a big pond, and I didn’t know how to handle myself in this new world.

Youth & Government is a mock legislature, meaning it’s an inauthentic form of government made up of students, where they create a bill for the state of Illinois. Students support their bill through two pre-legislative conferences and attempt to get it passed by the youth governor.

There is also an option for students to participate in the judicial system where they can attempt to go through appeals with a mock supreme court.

Students start by deciding what they want to be: an attorney, legislator, lobbyist, executive official or member of the press. I chose to be a lobbyist since it was my first and last year being involved with the program, and I wanted to do something that would be easy. All lobbyists do is write a brief promotional essay for the bill they are assigned to.

The best part of the experience was spending the weekend in Springfield. I wasn’t a popular kid in school, and I was also shy and awkward, so the program helped me to get out of my comfort zone. I made great memories with my classmates whom I didn’t know well, but became friends with over those three days. There was no stereotypical high school hierarchy between the students. We were all there to have fun and see what it was like to make a difference in the world.

I will never forget that weekend or the months of work leading up to that weekend. Youth & Government helps students build character in their leadership abilities, along with their ability to handle the workload required of them. The program ended up meaning more to me than just a check mark on a college application.

Tags

More Opinion Stories

That time I ... joined Youth & Government
Opinion

That time I ... joined Youth & Government

  • Updated

As I started filling out college applications my senior year of high school, I realized that I wasn’t doing enough and sports weren’t going to cut it, so I joined my high school’s Youth & Government program.

Opinion

Social stigmas around mental health need to stop

  • Anthony Parlogean | Contributor
  • Updated

Words like crazy, mad, insane and feeble-minded may come up when thinking about mental illness. Whether they are antiquated or in present-day vernacular, negative sounding words like these are linked to the social stigma surrounding mental health. To combat this stigma, students can take cer…

Student positions remain unfilled
Opinion

Student positions remain unfilled

  • Northern Star Editorial Board

There are 19 empty Senate seats in the Student Association, and every student representative seat on the Faculty Senate is empty with just three weeks left in the fall 2019 semester. The Northern Star has been searching for a student representative to serve on its Publication Board for weeks…

Students on social media should verify information before sharing
Opinion

Students on social media should verify information before sharing

  • Jordan Radloff | Contributor

Any possible threat to campus should be taken seriously, but spreading rumors on social media about threats that aren’t proven to be true does more harm than good in making the student population feel safe. Students should have waited for the university police to determine if the alleged saf…