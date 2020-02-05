Trump's State of the Union address was unusual

On Tuesday President Donald Trump gave his third State of the Union address. While the address is given every year, this year's address was under very special circumstances.
For the first time in over 20 years, an impeached president gave the State of the Union. The last time this happened was 1999 when former President Bill Clinton gave his while under investigation during his impeachment.
This was not the first time this has happened, however. Former President Richard Nixon gave a State of the Union address while under an impeachment investigation for Watergate in 1974. In his speech, Nixon complained about the investigation, while ultimately resigning later that year.
Even though Trump is under a similar investigation, he made a very smart decision to not mention the impeachment trial and instead remain optimistic for the country.
However, as most State of the Union’s show, there is still a huge divide between political parties in the country. When Trump entered the room for his speech, he did not shake hands with the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and Pelosi in return ripped up her copy of Trump’s speech when he was finished.
Trump mentioned the state of the union is stronger now than it has ever been, but a recent article by the Northern Star showed that the divide in trust of Trump from the political party is the largest it has been in 74 years. If the union was so strong, an extensive political divide would not be the case.
Trump can tend to display narcissistic behavior, and that was present during his speech. He spent a good portion of the address praising himself and how he has made the country better, as well as bashing the Obama administration multiple times throughout his speech.
“Unlike so many that came before me, I keep my promises,” Trump said.
This has been shown to not be the case, with Trump promising to have Mexico pay for the border wall during the 2017 election.
Trump did a great job at being optimistic during his address, but the state of the union is far from as good as he says it is.