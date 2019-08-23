Catherine Carter | Copy Editor
Although I’m an English major and enjoy writing, I don’t consider myself a journalist of any kind. But that’s one of the best things about being a part of the Star. You don’t have to be a journalist. We have people from all different majors doing all different jobs. We have reporters, photographers, editors – there really is a place for everyone here.
I’m so grateful I have been able to work at the Northern Star. When I first stopped by the office, I was uncertain if this would be somewhere I wanted to work and would fit in, but after jumping in, I couldn’t be happier.
Not only have I become a better writer, but I’ve also been so welcomed by the other staff members. Definitely stop by the Northern Star. I promise you won’t regret it.
Haley Galvin | Opinion Editor
Since Fall 2017, I have been able to proudly say I am a member of the Northern Star staff. As my time has gone on, I can say it has also become more than just a workplace; it’s become a second home.
I have gained many skills that will help me once I become a professional journalist, and I continue to learn valuable lessons everyday. Whether learning simple comma rules or important interview skills, I am constantly evolving.
The office has become one of my favorite places, and I have created bonds I will cherish for the rest of my life.
Every staffer is working their hardest on every story and deadline — it is infectious. It is such an awesome feeling to be in an environment that breeds success.
We build a home for all of our staff members that is truly special.The Northern Star is a community I recommend everyone join, no matter the major or interest.