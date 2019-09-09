As college students, we unknowingly become victims to one of the most annoying aspects of life: telemarketers and scams. Everyone can relate to receiving mysterious calls from an 800 number. You finally get so fed up with it you answer, and it’s someone telling you they are a car service company wanting to wash your windows or a change has been made to a credit card you don’t have. They constantly call until you finally block them. This only ceases the annoyance for a few weeks until another number calls. Telemarketers are one of the most annoying things about having a phone.