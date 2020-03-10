Attendance to be restricted at MAC tournaments due to coronavirus threat

DeKALB — After the Ivy League announced it had canceled its basketball tournament due to the threat of the COVID-19, or coronavirus outbreak, the Mid-American Conference announced changes to its basketball tournaments Tuesday.

The MAC Men's and Women's Tournaments will continue as scheduled, however, a restricted attendance policy will be implemented for the events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media and official team party members will be permitted for attendance for the tournament, according to a statement released by the MAC Associate Commissioner Ken Mather.

The change in attendance is due to the recommendation from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who issued a statement urging indoor athletic events to limit public access.

The tournaments will run Wednesday through Saturday.