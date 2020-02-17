DeKALB — Baseball fell to the Boston College University Eagles in the first series of the season, dropping the first three games and winning the fourth.

Game one

BC came out of the gates firing on Friday, scoring four runs in the first inning.

However, junior pitcher Michael Lasiewicz would settle down and pitch well after a shaky start to his 2020 campaign. Lasiewicz ended his day having pitched six innings and allowing only the four runs in the first. He also allowed six hits while striking out six and walking none.

The scoring would subside until the fourth inning when NIU got an offensive spark. Senior infielder Dylan Lonteen launched a double into left field to bring in redshirt junior infielder Brady Huebbe. Later in the inning, a throwing error on a steal broughtLonteen across the plate to cut BC’s lead to two.

Those were the only runs scored for the Huskies, while the Eagles scored three more runs off NIU’s relief pitching. The game ended with BC on top 7-2.

Game two

The early game Saturday was a slug fest, with each team scoring double digit runs.

NIU senior catcher Jake Dunham roped a double down the line to bring in two runs in the top of the first inning.

Redshirt junior utility player Kam Smith kept the Huskie offense rolling in the second after his RBI single brought NIU’s lead to 3-0. However, the lead didn’t last long after the Eagles hung five runs in the bottom of the inning to claim a 5-3 lead.

The Huskies scored a pair of runs in the fifth, but the Eagles matched with two runs of its own in the fifth.

A run came across to score for each team in the eighth before the drama intensified in the ninth.

Senior infielder Tommy Szczasny drew a bases loaded walk to cut BC’s lead to one. Later in the inning, Lonteen launched a three RBI triple to right field to grant NIU a 10-8 lead.

However, BC would score thrice in the bottom of the ninth to crush NIU’s chance at getting its first win.

Game three

In game two of Saturday's doubleheader, the Eagles got on the board early, scoring a run in the first inning off a sacrifice fly.

The second inning brought more action, with each team scoring twice, but the Eagles would keep the streak going into the third inning, scoring once to take a 4-2 lead. The end of the third also marked the end of senior pitcher Ryan Anderson’s day after allowing three earned runs off seven hits.

After each team scored in the fourth, Dunham hit a two-run homerun in the fifth to knot the game at five.

Those were the last runs scored by NIU, and BC went on to score thrice more to win game three 8-5.

Game four

A strong offensive performance matched with sophomore pitcher Erik Hedmark’s strong performance made for a successful fourth game for NIU.

Hedmark gave up a run in the first inning, but bounced back to earn the win after pitching six innings, allowing only two runs on four hits.

The Huskies 12 runs were more than enough to top the three from BC.

Leading the way was junior second baseman Alex Rodriguez, who walked twice, got two hits, drove in three runs and stole a base. Senior first baseman Jordan Larson also made a huge impact with his four hits, two RBI’s, four runs scored and a stolen base.

The Huskies’ record sits at 1-3 after the series loss to BC. NIU returns to action next weekend for a four game set against Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. First pitch is 3 p.m. Friday.