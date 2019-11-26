DeKALB — NIU Athletics has confirmed that redshirt junior running back Tre Harbison will be entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Harbison will not play tonight in the Huskies' season finale against Western Michigan University.

Harbison, a back-to-back 1,000 yard rusher, would be immediately eligible as he would be a graduate transfer. In his career at NIU, Harbison has rushed for 2,345 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Shelby, North Carolina native participated in 2016 spring practice with the University of Virginia prior to coming to NIU.

This is a breaking story and updates will be provided in the future.