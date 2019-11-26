DeKALB — NIU Athletics has confirmed that redshirt junior running back Tre Harbison will be entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Harbison will not play tonight in the Huskies' season finale against Western Michigan University.
Harbison, a back-to-back 1,000 yard rusher, would be immediately eligible as he would be a graduate transfer. In his career at NIU, Harbison has rushed for 2,345 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Shelby, North Carolina native participated in 2016 spring practice with the University of Virginia prior to coming to NIU.
This is a breaking story and updates will be provided in the future.
More Sports Stories
DeKALB — NIU Athletics has confirmed that redshirt junior running back Tre Harbison will be entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
DeKALB — Winning two of three matchups isn’t bad for the wrestling team, who came out of the Purdue Duals with a 4-2 overall record, and its first win in Mid-American Conference play, on Sunday.
DeKALB — The football team may not have a conference championship or bowl game after Tuesday night, but it can end its year with a win over the Western Michigan University Broncos.
DeKALB — Women’s basketball fell short of an upset Sunday against Purdue University, losing 68-63. The Boilermakers scored 21 points in the third quarter to gain control of the game after a halftime lead by the Huskies.
DeKALB — Hockey was unable to complete the two-game sweep Saturday against Midwest College Hockey rival Illinois State University.
DeKALB — Wins keep rolling in for men’s basketball as it defeated Southern Illinois University — Edwardsville in a close game on Saturday. Senior guard Eugene German’s four-point play in the final 10 seconds lifted the Huskies over the Cougars 68-64.