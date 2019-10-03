Changes to Saturday's football game tailgate

DeKALB — Game day will be getting a new look this Saturday, since the grass around Huskie Stadium has flooded with water. This prevents the tailgating festivities from happening in The Yard, according to an NIU Athletics press release.
All events will be moved inside to the Kenneth and Ellen Chessick Practice Center. The East and West Lawns, The Track Lawn, RV Lawn and Stevenson Lawn will be closed to all vehicles. The updated map with new parking locations can be located on NIU Athletics’ website.
The tickets are still available for the NIU vs Ball State game on Saturday. With a promotion code of FAMILY on NIUHuskies.com, tickets can be purchased for $15. This code is available through Friday at 11:59 p.m, according to an NIU Athletics press release.