Chi-Town Showdown to be held at SeatGeek Stadium

DeKALB — Director of Athletics Sean Fraizer announced the return of the Chi-Town Showdown, with the football team hosting Brigham Young University on Oct. 24 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

The announcement came Wednesday in a news release with Fraizer saying he hopes to fill the 20,000 seat venue with alumni and supporters from the Chicagoland area.

“Over the years, we have brought Huskie Football to our alumni and supporters in Chicagoland by playing games at Soldier Field and at Guaranteed Rate Field,” Frazier said. “In 2020, we’re excited to play a storied program like BYU in a new location for us, SeatGeek Stadium, and look forward to filling the venue with Huskie fans for this Saturday game in October.”

SeatGeek Stadium was formerly the home of the Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire team until it moved home games to Soldier Field during the 2019 season. The current tenants are the Chicago RedStars of the National Women's Soccer League.

The Huskies have gone to the Chicagoland area twice in the past decade, playing at Soldier Field against University of Iowa in 2013 and at Guaranteed Rate Field against the University of Toledo in 2016.

Head Coach Thomas Hammock spoke on the importance of Chicago to the team, saying the city is a focal point of the program’s recruiting efforts.

“In terms of recruiting, we consider Chicago our home,” Hammock said in an NIU Athletics news release on Wednesday. “The opportunity to play a game in the city at a stadium that has never hosted a college football game before is going to be special for our team.”

Tickets are priced at $25 for NIU season ticket holders and $35 for general admission tickets. Student tickets remain free like they are for games at Huskie Stadium.

Club seats and suites are also available, along with transportation plans for fans traveling from DeKalb to the stadium.

Tickets for the Chi-Town Showdown are available now at SeatGeek.com. A time has yet to be announced for the start of the game.