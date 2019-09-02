DeKALB — NIU is teaming up with the Chicago Cubs for their annual Northern Illinois University Group Outing. The game will be at 7:05 p.m. Sept. 16, at Wrigley Field as the Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds.
NIU students, alumni and fans are all welcomed to attend the game and support the Cubs. The cost of the ticket is $83 and it includes a special edition Cubs hat with NIU’s cardinal and black colors. Hats will be handed out at Gallagher Way at the wester corner of Wrigley. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the NIU Alumni Association.
For more information on this event visit cubs.com/specialticketoffers or contact Andrew Barret for groups of 15 and more or Amy Odgen at 815-753-1449.