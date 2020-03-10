Attendance to be restricted at MAC tournaments due to coronavirus threat

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives an update at MetroHealth Medical Center on the state's preparedness and education efforts to limit the potential spread of a new virus which caused a disease called COVID-19, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DeKALB — After the Ivy League announced it had canceled its basketball tournament due to the threat of the COVID-19, the Mid-American Conference announced changes to its basketball tournaments Tuesday.

The MAC men's and women's tournaments will continue as scheduled, however, a restricted attendance policy will be implemented for the events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media and official team party members will be permitted to attend the tournament, according to a statement released by MAC Associate Commissioner Ken Mather.

The policy was put into place following the recommendation of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who issued a statement urging indoor athletic events to limit public access.

The tournaments will run Wednesday through Saturday.

