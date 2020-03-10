DeKALB — After the Ivy League announced it had canceled its basketball tournament due to the threat of the COVID-19, the Mid-American Conference announced changes to its basketball tournaments Tuesday.
The MAC men's and women's tournaments will continue as scheduled, however, a restricted attendance policy will be implemented for the events at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Only credentialed institutional personnel, student-athlete family members, credentialed media and official team party members will be permitted to attend the tournament, according to a statement released by MAC Associate Commissioner Ken Mather.
The policy was put into place following the recommendation of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who issued a statement urging indoor athletic events to limit public access.
The tournaments will run Wednesday through Saturday.
