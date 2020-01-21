Courtney Woods breaks into top 3 women's basketball scorers at NIU

DeKALB — Courtney Woods’ assault on the NIU women’s basketball record books continues.

After setting the school record for career 3-pointers last month, the redshirt senior from Brisbane, Australia has climbed up the all-time scoring list as well. Woods, who entered the season eighth on the list with 1,661 points, has added 273 points this season to run her career total to 1,934 points.

Woods has passed five players on the all-time list this season, and, after scoring 20 points against the University of Akron in a 70-65 win Saturday night, overtook Tammy Hinchee 1986-90 for third place in school history.

Woods only trails Carol Owens, who scored 2,102 points from 1985-90, and Lisa Foss, who poured in 2,500 points from 1986-91, on the all-time list with 13 regular-season games remaining.

Woods’ scoring average climbed each of her first three years on campus, scoring 10.3 points per game as a first-year, 16.6 as a sophomore and 22.1 points per game as a junior. She was averaging 20.1 points per contest through seven games last season when she tore the ACL in her right knee and was lost for the season.

This season the 6-foot guard and forward is scoring at 17.1 points per game clip, while shooting 39.4% from the field, 28.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 86.8% from the free throw line. Woods is also grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game and has dished out 47 assists.

Tuesday, Woods was named the MAC West Player of the Week, the fifth time in her career she has received this honor.

Woods and the Huskies are back on the floor against the University of Ohio at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Convocation Center. The game will be shown on ESPN+.